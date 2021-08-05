"It was perfect" - Ronald Koeman opens up on Barcelona's pre-season game

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was happy with his team's performance against Red Bull Salzburg in a pre-season friendly even though the Catalan giants fell to a late 2-1 defeat.

Despite the defeat, Koeman was keen to look at the positives from the game. The Dutch manager was happy to face a side that presses high, giving Barcelona some much-needed competition ahead of the new La Liga season.

Koeman called it a perfect outing for Barcelona but added that he hates losing. Following the game, he said:

"It's the best thing for us because we're in pre-season but we've found an opponent who played with high intensity. It was a good session and we've had to run a lot. Both teams pressed a lot and played at a high tempo. It was perfect, but I don't like to lose. I'm happy after this week."

Ronald Koeman also tried the 3-5-2 formation instead of his tried and tested 4-3-3 system. The Barcelona manager is convinced that the 3-5-2 formation is the best formation for the club based on the data the club has generated. Regarding his formation change, Koeman said:

"It's important to change system. I think this gave us a lot last season, and all of the data tells us that this was our best formation. We have to be able to go back to it and to change in the middle of a game. That isn't to say that it will be our regular setup."

Barcelona to face Juventus next in the Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona's game against Red Bull Salzburg was their last pre-season game in their tour of Germany and Austria. The Catalan giants will now return to Spain to play Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The Joan Gamper Trophy is an annual pre-season friendly organized by Barcelona ahead of their new La Liga campaign. This season, the club have invited Serie A giants Juventus.

The game will be played on the 8th of August 2021 at Barcelona B's home ground Estadi Johan Cruyff in front of 3,000 spectators. Following that match, Barcelona face Real Sociedad in their first La Liga game on the 15th of August 2021.

𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀 🔜

🏆 Joan Gamper Trophy

🆚 @juventusfcen

🗓 Sunday, August 8

🕤 9:30pm CEST

🖥 Barça TV+ pic.twitter.com/gZx1nYQF40 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 4, 2021

