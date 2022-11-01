Ronaldinho snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names Champions League dream XI that includes 3 Chelsea legends

Barcelona icon Ronaldinho has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo but has named three Chelsea legends in his Champions League dream XI, per the Sun.

The Brazilian enjoyed a phenomenal career for Barca and AC Milan.

Certainly in the Champions League, where he notched 18 goals and provided 13 assists in 47 appearances in the competition.

Ronaldinho lifted the European title once and was tasked with putting together his dream Champions League XI back in 2015.

Surprisingly, the Brazilian snubbed the five-time Champions League winner and record goalscorer in the competition Cristiano Ronaldo.

By that point, the then-Real Madrid attacker had won the trophy three times and had scored 93 goals in 127 appearances.

But he did not make Ronaldinho's dream XI with the Brazilian choosing legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in goal.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus shot-stopper made 124 appearances in the competition keeping 53 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho chose Brazilian compatriots Cafu and Roberto Carlos at right-back and left-back.

The first Chelsea hero to be selected by Ronaldinho is former captain John Terry, who made 109 appearances across 13 seasons in the Champions League.

Having missed out on European glory in the 2008 final, he finally got his hands on the trophy in 2012.

B/R Football @brfootball 5x Premier League winner

5x FA Cup winner

3x League Cup winner

Champions League winner

Europa League winner



24 years ago today, John Terry began his legendary Chelsea career

Ronaldinho has partnered Terry with Milan legend and his former teammate Paolo Maldini.

The legendary Italian played in eight Champions League (and European Cup) finals.

Maldini won the competition in its current format three times and the prior European title twice.

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard was chosen in midfield with the English icon having played 105 times in the competition, winning it in 2012.

The brilliant Kaka joins Lampard in midfield with the former Milan and Madrid midfielder having secured Champions League glory in 2007.

Claude Makelele is the final Chelsea legend who made the XI. The Frenchman played 84 times for both the Blues and Madrid in the tournament.

The irrepressible Lionel Messi, who is in attack, has won the Champions League four times and sits on 129 goals in 160 appearances.

Ronaldo Nazario is another Brazilian who Ronaldinho picked but he never managed to win the trophy.

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry rounds off the list. He played 73 times in the competition, scoring 35 goals. He earned a winners' medal in 2009 with Barca.

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer as he wanted to join a side contending in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the tournament five times

Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to leave Manchester United in the summer to secure a move to a Champions League contending side.

Chelsea were touted as potential suitors but no bid arrived and they soon ended their interest in the Portuguese forward.

Ronaldo remains at United and has had to settle for Europa League football, making five appearances in the competition and scoring two goals.

His current contract runs until next summer, although there is the option of a one-year extension.

