"Ronaldo to Mount is the biggest downgrade", "Garnacho robbed" - Fans react as Manchester United announce Mason Mount as club's new No. 7

Manchester United fans have reacted to new signing Mason Mount getting the coveted No. 7 shirt.

The Red Devils announced Mount's signing on Wednesday (July 5). The English midfielder joins the club from Chelsea for £60 million. It was revealed in the announcement video that the Englishman will don the coveted No. 7 shirt.

Many legends have worn Manchester United's No. 7 shirt over the years, including the likes of David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo. Following Ronaldo's departure in November last year, the Red Devils had considered handing the shirt to youngster Alejandro Garnacho (via GOAL).

Coming through the club academy, Garnacho has been impressive since his senior debut in 2022. He has scored five goals and provided five assists in 36 appearances as a left winger.

However, Mount has now got the coveted No. 7 shirt at the club. Fans aren't too pleased with that, with one tweeting:

"Garnacho ROBBED"

Another remarked:

"From ronaldo to mount is the biggest downgrade in football history"

Here are some more reactions to Mason Mount receiving the No. 7 shirt at Manchester United:

thomassist @thomassist25_ @ManUtd from ronaldo to mount is the biggest downgrade in football history @ManUtd from ronaldo to mount is the biggest downgrade in football history

🅰️ @abz_070 @UnitedStandMUFC Ppl crying but it’s not like Garnacho gonna play full 90 mins @UnitedStandMUFC Ppl crying but it’s not like Garnacho gonna play full 90 mins

Mount, 24, came through Chelsea's academy and made his senior debut in 2019. He registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games for the Blues, winning the UEFA Champions League among others.

Manchester United make verbal bid for Andre Onana

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have submitted a verbal offer to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils are in the market for a goalkeeper. David de Gea's contract with expired on June 30, and he's now a free agent. United have now identified Onana as a potential replacement for the Spaniard.

As per Romano, United have submitted an offer worth around €45 million for the Cameroonian keeper. However, Inter are demanding €60 million, and Onana is also reportedly interested in the move.

The Cameroon international joined Inter Milan from Ajax last summer. He kept 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances across competitions last season for the Nerazzurri. He helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final and finish third in Serie A.

Poll : 0 votes