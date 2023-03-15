"Ronaldo vs Atleti was a man on a mission" "Top 5 all Messi" - Fans debate greatest UCL performance after Haaland's 5 goal madness against Leipzig

Fans are debating whether Erling Haaland's display against RB Leipzig has eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for the greatest UEFA Champions League performance.

Haaland bagged five goals as Manchester City thrashed Leipzig 7-0 (8-1 on aggregate) to advance to the quarterfinals of Europe's elite club competition. It was a memorable night for the Norweigan who took his tally for overall goals scored in the tournament to 33 in 25 games. Given the striker is just 22 it is some feat as he has moved ahead of iconic players such as Patrick Kluivert, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, and Arjen Robben.

Many fans are touting it as one of the greatest performances in a Champions League game. However, some were quick to remind them about the phenomenal performances produced by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

One fan suggested that Ronaldo's exploits in Juventus' 3-2 comeback win over Atletico Madrid in the 2019 campaign is the greatest:

"No UCL performance will ever top this, infact this is one of the greatest performance in the history of football, Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid was a man on a mission, and he did that while playing with players like Mandzukic, Bernardeschi, Madman."

The Portuguese great conjured up one of the most remarkable hat-tricks in Champions League history. Los Colchoneros led 2-0 from the first leg of the two sides' Round of 16 clash. They headed to the Allianz Stadium for the second leg. Ronaldo had long been Atleti's foe during his time playing for rivals Real Madrid. He was mocked by their fans before the second leg. The former Juve striker evidently took it to heart. He scored a hat-trick sealing a dramatic turnaround and in the progress knocking out one of his biggest rivals.

Meanwhile, another fan reckons Messi deserves to take all five top spots in the rankings for the greatest Champions League performances:

"Top 5 performances in CL history are all Messi so take your pick."

The Argentine hero has asserted his dominance in the competition. He scored a memorable header in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final. It is a rarity to see Messi convert with his head. He was at it again against the Red Devils in the 2011 final, scoring again in a man-of-the-match performance.

Here's how fans debated the greatest Champions League performance in history:

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Champions League king despite Lionel Messi's European magic

The Los Blancos great made the competition his own.

Ronaldo may no longer be playing in Europe, but you can't argue that the Portuguese sits atop the throne as the Champions League's greatest performer. The Real Madrid icon has won the competition five times, one more than his arch-rival. Moreover, the Portuguese forward has scored 140 goals in 183 games while his Argentine counterpart has 129 goals in 163 appearances.

He also became the first player in Champions League history to score in two finals for two different winning teams. European nights are just Ronaldo's forte.

Messi won his first FIFA World Cup with Argentina last December in Qatar. For many, that has asserted him as the greatest player of all time. Yet, the Al Nassr striker has a case for being named the Champions League king.

