“Root em all out!” – Megan Rapinoe sends strong message against Luis Rubiales as Spanish president moves closer to resignation

With the possibility of RFEF president Luis Rubiales' resignation gaining momentum as time passes, USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe has taken to Instagram to show her support for this impending decision.

Luis Rubiales has successfully destroyed his hard-earned reputation with the Spanish FA by inexplicably kissing Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during La Roja's World Cup celebrations. Consequently, what was supposed to be a historic moment for the nation of Spain has now permanently been marred with controversy.

With the majority of the footballing world coming together to defend Hermoso against a defiant president, USWNT veteran Megan Rapinoe has furthered the cause by showing her support towards Luis Rubiales' potential resignation. The 38-year-old winger took to Instagram to post a story, bidding farewell to the under-fire president, captioned,

"And now you’re bye."

"Root ’em all out!"

Megan Rapinoe has always been outspoken about her beliefs, often dividing fans with her controversial statements and actions. Nevertheless, her current stance on Luis Ruibales' actions shares the sentiment of many high-profile personalities in football.

Real Betis starlets Borja Iglesias and Hector Bellerin recently announced their decision to boycott the Spanish National Team until the 46-year-old official was ousted from office.

Megan Rapinoe had previously slammed Luis Rubiales in an interview

Speaking to the Athletic shortly after the inexplicable incident, the American veteran expressed her disgust towards the perpetrator, stating (via The Mirror),

"What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni [Hermoso] has to be physically assaulted by this guy."

"There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in the federation and in that man [Luis Rubiales], at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch. It made me think about how much we [women] are required to endure."

"Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: Some of the players who stood up way back last year [to protest poor treatment by their coach and federation] still aren’t on the team."

"Maybe that was something that galvanised them, but you shouldn’t have to have that."

Despite the global protests, Luis Rubiales has refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing. While addressing the federation's general assembly, the former Spanish defender stated that the kiss was consensual and that he would "fight until the end."

Since his disappointing speech, all of the 23 players of Spain's World Cup-winning squad have issued a statement, refusing to play for their nation until Rubiales is ousted.