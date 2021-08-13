"Him every day of the week" - Roy Keane chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United midfielder and current pundit Roy Keane has unsurprisingly gone for Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the debate for the greatest footballer of all time.

In an interview on the YouTube channel The Overlap (via Give Me Sport), Gary Neville asked Roy Keane various questions, with one being where Keane had to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Keane did not hesitate in picking the Juventus star and said:

"Ronaldo. Every day of the week."

It was no surprise Keane selected his former Manchester United teammate over Lionel Messi. The current Sky Sports pundit was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's side during the early stages of Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career.

The Portuguese had an exceptional time at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Red Devils in 2003 and went on to win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and a Champions League in 2008. Coincidentally Cristiano Ronaldo's final game for United was against Barcelona and Lionel Messi in the Champions League final, which the Red Devils lost 2-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo then went on to join Real Madrid for a then-transfer record of £80 million where he ignited his long-time rivalry with Lionel Messi.

Also Read: Paul Merson's predictions for Premier League GW1 fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain are rumored to unite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Paris

According to various reports, Paris Saint-Germain are thinking of a sensational attempt to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Ligue 1 just days after signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona on a free transfer.

According to Spanish outlet AS, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to replace Kylian Mbappé with Cristiano Ronaldo if the 22-year-old forward decides to leave PSG for Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Portuguese is in a similar situation as Ronaldo's Juventus contract expires next season as well.

In the current market, PSG are the only club that can afford both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on their payroll. Despite his age, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down and comes into next season on the back of winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

Every football fan wants to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing for the same team. This dream might be fulfilled by Paris Saint-Germain in the coming future.

PSG want Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe in 2022, according to AS 👀🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pVwOwjRWpX — Goal (@goal) August 12, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee