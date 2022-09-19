"Scary but not for us" "Going to silence all his haters" - PSG fans back new signing to beat the 'flop' allegations as he starts against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters have expressed their delight that Fabian Ruiz has been handed a start by Christophe Galtier for their clash against Lyon today (September 18).

The central midfielder signed from Napoli towards the end of the summer transfer window and is yet to make an impact at the Parc des Princes.

Ruiz has made just two appearances so far for the Parisians and the Lyon encounter will be the Spanish international's first Ligue 1 start. Big things are expected of the midfielder, who signed for PSG for £20.7 million.

The 26-year-old had previously played 166 times for Napoli but decided to move to the French champions in order to challenge for the Champions League.

PSG have made a superb start to the season and are aiming to make it seven wins from eight in all competitions when they take on their old rivals Lyon.

Ruiz replaced Vitinha in the starting lineup and supporters took to Twitter to express their excitement at seeing their new signing:

Aadoo Ozzo @Aadozo Fabian Ruiz starts in place of Vitinha for PSG. Big call from Christophe Galtier tonight. Fabian Ruiz starts in place of Vitinha for PSG. Big call from Christophe Galtier tonight.

Emilie & Paris @Emilie7_PSG Titularisation pour Fabian Ruiz ce soir dans un gros match ! On va voir réellement ce qu'il peut nous apporter Titularisation pour Fabian Ruiz ce soir dans un gros match ! On va voir réellement ce qu'il peut nous apporter

Magical Messi @Magical91941206 Fabian Ruiz start lets gooooo, he's going to beat the 'flop' allegations Fabian Ruiz start lets gooooo, he's going to beat the 'flop' allegations

EhsaN @EhsaN_PSG @Ani7ii @PSGhub it will be scary but not for us @Ani7ii @PSGhub it will be scary but not for us 🔥

Shahly🇱🇰 @PSGKAI FABIAN RUIZ'S FIRST START LETS GOOOO FABIAN RUIZ'S FIRST START LETS GOOOO

Shahly🇱🇰 @PSGKAI FABIAN RUIZ'S FIRST START LETS GOOOO FABIAN RUIZ'S FIRST START LETS GOOOO

Magical Messi @Magical91941206 I'm so thrilled for Fabian Ruiz, he's going to silence all his haters today I'm so thrilled for Fabian Ruiz, he's going to silence all his haters today

Neymar believes PSG "can win it all" now that Lionel Messi has settled

The formidable front three certainly appears as though it is beginning to click under Galtier, with Messi looking far happier than he did in his debut season.

The legendary Argentine international has netted three times and registered seven assists in his first seven league appearances. Messi's form has garnered high praise from his former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr., who is also enjoying a remarkable start to the season.

Speaking to DAZN, the 30-year-old appeared to be full of confidence for his side's upcoming campaign, as he stated (as per Ligue 1):

"Messi suffered because the change has been difficult for him and his family. I want him to take advantage of it. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us, and I'm sure we can win it all."

The Parisians are the strong favorites to retain their Ligue 1 title, but are yet to become European champions. It is no secret that the Qatari-owned club's main ambition is to win the Champions League. However, they have looked relatively shakey in that competition so far, despite picking up two victories.

MC @CrewsMat10 BREAKING: Messi starts for PSG vs Lyon tonight BREAKING: Messi starts for PSG vs Lyon tonight😍 https://t.co/tgknBCtRy0

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far