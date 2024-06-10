"Seeing a photo like that, hurts my heart" - Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger opens up on failing to sign Kylian Mbappe

Arsene Wenger has opened up on Arsenal missing out on signing Kylian Mbappe before his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) move. The legendary Gunners manager claims seeing edits of the Frenchman in the kit of his former club hurts.

Speaking in a documentary broadcast on TF1 on Sunday, Wenger stated that he tried to convince Mbappe's parents to let the Frenchman join Arsenal. However, they believed that staying back at AS Monaco was ideal for the youngster and decided to stick with the Ligue 1 club before making the move to PSG. He said:

"It was a footballing blow, and an obvious one too. Seeing a photo like that [of a young Mbappe wearing an Arsenal jersey], hurts my heart a little. I went to his parents and tried to convince them. At the time, he was a little shy, people were starting to ask him for his first autographs in Monaco.

"At the beginning of your career, you don't have too much pressure at the start and they managed to persuade him to extend it by promising him that he would play more easily at Monaco than at Arsenal, Liverpool or Real Madrid. We can say that his parents advised him well and that he made the right decision."

Chelsea also came close to signing Kylian Mbappe after he did a trial at the club. However, they wanted him to do another trial, which his mother refused.

Kylian Mbappe admits talking to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Kylian Mbappe has admitted in the past that he met Arsene Wenger during his time at AS Monaco. He shared that although the move to Arsenal was suggested to him, PSG were always his main option.

Mbappe told the Daily Telegraph in 2017:

"Yes, I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France, he's well-respected and knows how to develop young players. This was a real option for me. But, of course, Paris St Germain was the main option.

"We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make. It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here in order to develop."

Kylian Mbappe has now left PSG to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. He has reportedly pocketed €150 million as a signing-on bonus.