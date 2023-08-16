"Sell Sterling or Cucurella instead", "Massive step backwards" - Chelsea fans urge club not to sell star player amid reports of £30 million demand

Chelsea fans have urged the club not to sell Lewis Hall amid interest in the player from Newcastle United.

According to Simon Phillip, the Blues have put up Hall, 18, for sale for £30 million, with the Magpies interested in his services. However, fans are aghast that the club would take a 'backward' step and instead urge Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella to be offloaded instead.

Chelsea's massive spending spree—over £900 million in the last three transfer windows—means they have to sell players to balance their books and not fall foul of financial fair play rules.

Hall, one of the most talented midfielders to have emerged from Chelsea's Cobham academy, has now been put up for sale after only signing a new contract until 2030.

He was one of the few bright sparks in the Blues' massively disappointing 2022–23 season, where they finished a lowly 12th to miss out on European football.

The news of his reported sale has angered fans, with one tweeting:

"No. Sell Sterling or Cucurella instead."

Another chimed in:

"Selling Hall would be a massive step backwards. Do not sell, simple. Sort out a good pathway and think a couple of years ahead."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Meanwhile, Sterling and Cucurella have failed to convince fans after arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer.

Sterling bagged nine goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions, while left-back Cucurella produced two assists in 33 appearances.

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech close to joining Galatasaray

Chelsea are in transition

New boss Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge of the Blues and is overseeing a massive exodus. The likes of Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount have already left the club.

Attacker Hakim Ziyech is now on the cusp of following suit. After a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr fell through because of a failed medical, the £33 million arrival from Ajax is close to joining Galatasaray, as per Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old is set to have a medical with the Turkish club this week, having become surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

In 107 appearances across competitions, Ziyech has contributed 14 goals and 13 assists and is far down the pecking order under Pochettino.