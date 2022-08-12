"Send him to PSG in a cab!" - Manchester United superstar told he'll never be as good as people made him to be

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes Manchester United should sell Marcus Rashford amidst the forward's recent links to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has claimed that the England international is not a "world-beater" as many people believe him to be.

PSG striker Arnaud Kalimuendo has joined Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes on loan this summer and Mauro Icardi could leave as well. This has brought the spotlight on the Manchester United forward, who has only one year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

PSG could check the English side's resolve to keep Rashford, but no formal bid has been made yet.

However, Jordan is of the belief that the England international is overrated when compared to what he really offers on the pitch. While speaking on talkSPORT, the White and Jordan host said:

“The problem with Marcus Rashford is that he has been built up in the minds of many people that watch him, or don’t watch him, at a level that he’s not really at. At that level he’s been judged at, his standards have diminished when really and truly he’s a good player capable of playing for Manchester United and England."

For the talkSPORT pundit, it's not a difficult decision to make in terms of whether to keep the 24-year-old or sanction his sale. He will not hesitate in letting go of the Red Devils academy graduate who struggled to find his shooting boots last campaign.

Jordan added:

"But he’s not this superstar world-beater that people have alluded to and put him on a pedestal. If I’m Manchester United – given what I’ve seen from him and given the fact his agent is at it – I’d send him to PSG in a cab. I think Marcus Rashford’s time at Man United is done."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Rashford is in our plans. He will stay at Manchester United”. Erik ten Hag announces that Marcus Rashford won’t join PSG: “Rashford is really important, you have seen from the first day - I'm really happy with him and definitely don't want to lose him”.“Rashford is in our plans. He will stay at Manchester United”. Erik ten Hag announces that Marcus Rashford won’t join PSG: “Rashford is really important, you have seen from the first day - I'm really happy with him and definitely don't want to lose him”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC“Rashford is in our plans. He will stay at Manchester United”. https://t.co/5sISF8RTuc

The England international could only score five goals and provided two assists in 33 appearances in the 2021-22 season. The Red Devils faithful will hope that Erik ten Hag is able to extract the best out of Rashford this season.

As things stand, Manchester United are not fretting over PSG's interest in their player. The Old Trafford side also have the option to extend Rashford's contract by a year, which will keep him with the club until 2024.

Manchester United keeping tabs on PSG outcast

In another interesting report, the Premier League giants were revealed to be monitoring one of the Parisian's players. TyC Sports (via Sports Illustrated) reported that the Red Devils, who are in the market for a striker, are looking at Mauro Icardi as a possible option.

PSG will have no problem with this interest as they are willing to offload the Argentine as soon as possible. They will welcome a bid from Manchester United this summer.

Icardi has scored 38 goals and provided 10 assists in 92 matches for the Ligue 1 champions so far.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Mauro Icardi is on the radar of Manchester United and Galatasaray. His wife and agent Wanda has been contacted by the clubs.



(Source: Mauro Icardi is on the radar of Manchester United and Galatasaray. His wife and agent Wanda has been contacted by the clubs.(Source: @TyCSports 🚨 Mauro Icardi is on the radar of Manchester United and Galatasaray. His wife and agent Wanda has been contacted by the clubs. (Source: @TyCSports) https://t.co/p68V2MJuN9

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh