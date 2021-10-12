Serie A contract rebel ‘would not mind living Premier League experience’ with Manchester United: Reports

Lorenzo Insigne's contract at Napoli is up for renewal. However, the Italian would prefer a new and better one now. Premier League team Manchester United may be the answer to that new demand.

Napoli is willing to offer him a long-term contract, but the salaries on offer (€4.6 million per year) fall short of what Insigne desires (about €6-7 million).

Many interested parties are now keeping a watch on the issue ahead of January, when the player will be able to speak freely with other teams. Premier League giants Manchester United could sign him on a potential free transfer.

Insigne, who was previously linked with Tottenham in the Premier League, is now said to be on United's radar, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Initially, it was stated that "Inter's interest in the Napoli captain has never wavered" and that they "would also be willing to pay him the €6 million salary." Outside of Italy, though, the scenario has "inevitably awakened the interest of some European clubs," with Manchester United in person.

Manchester United considering getting Serie A star to the Premier League

According to Gazzetta, United "would not mind dealing with him". Theu further reported that Lorenzo Insigne "would probably not mind living the Premier League experience."

He has gone through the youth system and spent his whole career in the south of Italy, excluding three loan spells as a teenager to gather experience. He might finally leave him for the Premier League.

Given that there is "no shadow of a renewal" deal in place yet, some believe this could be the start of the end for the club legend at Naples. Furthermore, Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has played him in sparring amounts in the last four games. He has only played 171 minutes out of a possible 360.

We'll have to wait and see, but Manchester United are now in the mix, and given how these things usually go, it may get a lot bigger in the coming weeks. This could be a good chance for Manchester United. They will be looking to make this deal happen and bring the player to the Premier League.

