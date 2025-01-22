Serie A giants agree loan deal for Chelsea star Renato Veiga, set to pay €5m loan fee until June: Reports

Serie A outfit Juventus have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign versatile defender Renato Veiga on loan until the end of the season, as per Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old has chosen to swap London for Turin on a temporary basis in a bid to get consistent minutes in his preferred position.

Veiga informed Chelsea of his wish to go out on loan and to play regularly as a centre-back, the position he feels most comfortable in, earlier this month. According to reputable transfer expert Romano, the Blues have acceded to his request and have decided to let him join Juventus this month. The Bianconeri will pay a €5 million loan fee for the youngster, who will return to Stamford Bridge once the season ends.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca is a huge fan of the versatility of Renato Veiga, who joined the club from FC Basel for just £12 million in the summer. The Italian tactician has had Veiga play in midfield and at left-back, but the youngster has hardly featured at centre-back. He has played 18 times for the Blues this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

Renato Veiga earned his first invitations to the senior Portugal national team this season, and was utilised as a centre-back on his debut. The youngster believes this is the position where he has a good chance of becoming a regular for the Selecao, hence his wish to play there more often.

Juventus have managed to beat a number of sides, including German giants Borussia Dortmund and Wolverhampton Wanderers, to the signature of Veiga. They will be keen to seal a deal for him and look to sign another defender before the window shuts.

European giants queue up for Chelsea sensation - Reports

A number of European heavyweights have reportedly begun to take notice of Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who is on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg ahead of a possible summer move. The Brazilian youngster has been a consistent performer for Liam Rosenior's side and has been tipped to have a big future.

Santos joined the Blues in January 2023 and has had spells on loan at Vasco da Gama, Nottingham Forest, and Strasbourg. The 20-year-old has been in sparkling form for the French outfit, and journalist Eduardo Burgos has reported interest from Bayern Munich and AC Milan, as well as Premier League sides.

Chelsea are weighing up whether to recall Santos from his loan spell to help them amid midfield injuries or to leave him in France until the season ends. The club intends to keep the youngster and will not look to sell him unless he asks to leave.

