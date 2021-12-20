Sevilla plotting January move for forgotten Chelsea loanee: Reports

Spanish club Sevilla are planning to sign AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko despite reports of him returning to Chelsea again. Sevilla are currently second in the La Liga table. They plan to secure an experienced midfielder if Fernando Reges declines to extend his stay at the Pizjuan Stadium.

Bakayoko was loaned out to the Serie A giants by Chelsea for a second stint after serving a year each at Napoli and Monaco. AC Milan are not in favor of extending Bakayoko's loan deal which could make things easier for Sevilla. Chelsea are also looking to offload the ex-Manoco midfielder on a permanent deal.

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla has had a brilliant start to the La Liga season, having won 11 of the 17 games so far and just two losses. They trail Real Madrid by five points for the top spot in the table. Lopetegui credits Reges majorly for his success as Sevilla manager and wishes to extend his contract, which expires in the summer next year.

The 32-year-old Brazilian midfielder is expecting to get a two-year contract extension. However, the club is not agreeing upon considering the age of the player. Hence, Lopetegui is pressing to bring Bakayoko as Reges' replacement to the team.

Fernando Reges is also being rumored to be joining Brazilian club Palmeiras. However, nothing concrete has come out of such reports of him moving to a club in Brazil.

Bakayoko has had a decent career since his move from Monaco to Chelsea. He has almost 200 caps to his name in the eight year long professional football career. He has served his time at clubs in England, Italy and France. He made his national side debut in 2017.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sorted out his potential targets for the January transfer window to help win the Premier League title. The London-based club are struggling in front of goal and this issue could cost them big in the title race.

Recent reports show Chelsea are preparing to bring in former Real Madrid player Theo Hernandez as a replacement for Chilwell from AC Milan.

It is being reported that Chelsea are pursuing Jules Konde and Wesley Fofana. There are also rumors that many players whose contracts are expiring at Stamford Bridge are not willing to take extensions. Few among those on the list are Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Tuchel is having a hard time managing the club with scores of injuries and problems related to contract extension.

