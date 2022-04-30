“Should be kept at all costs” – Liverpool fans identify player club ‘cannot lose’ after win over Newcastle

Liverpool fans are understandably pleased with Joe Gomez after his brilliant display in their 1-0 win against Newcastle at St James' Park today. The center-back performed admirably in defense and also played a good part in the attack, even though he played as a right-back.

Gomez coped well against Allan Saint-Maximin on the right flank and he found opportunities to get forward and aid the Reds when they had possession. The Anfield faithful took to Twitter to express their pleasure at Gomez's performance, also noting that Liverpool should refrain from selling the star in the summer.

Here is a selection of tweets from fans:

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Joe Gomez is a top class defender. Look at his positioning & 1v1 defending even as a right-back. Elite ball player on top of that. He is in England’s best XI even with his lack of game-time. Joe Gomez is a top class defender. Look at his positioning & 1v1 defending even as a right-back. Elite ball player on top of that. He is in England’s best XI even with his lack of game-time.

Laurie @LFCLaurie We cannot lose Joe Gomez this summer. That simple. We cannot lose Joe Gomez this summer. That simple.

Samuel @SamueILFC For someone who is playing not in his natural position and big shoes to fill in for Trent. Joe Gomez was exceptional today. For someone who is playing not in his natural position and big shoes to fill in for Trent. Joe Gomez was exceptional today.

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho Joe Gomez should be kept at all costs this summer.



Top player to have as Centre Back and Alexander-Arnold backup. Joe Gomez should be kept at all costs this summer.Top player to have as Centre Back and Alexander-Arnold backup.

ᴊᴏᴇ™️ @joepearce_ How good was Joe Gomez today? How good was Joe Gomez today? https://t.co/lNUQdXw9eN

Gomez has been a key figure for Liverpool as a center-back and his impressive performance as Trent Alexander-Arnold's backup speaks volumes about his ability. The star has struggled for game time this season, having made just four Premier League appearances since the beginning of the year.

Players like Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Joel Matip are higher up the pecking order, which could see Gomez exit Anfield in search of more playing time.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaks about loss against Liverpool

Although the Magpies have been in very impressive form so far, their loss against the Reds will have dented their confidence. Prior to the 1-0 loss, they managed a brilliant run of four games in a row, keeping three clean sheets along the way and scoring seven goals.

However, Jurgen Klopp and his men proved to be too much for Newcastle. Speaking to BT Sport (via TalkSport), Eddie Howe expressed his disappointment with the overall performance of his players and said:

“I don't think we quite got going. We made a bright start to the game, but I'm slightly disappointed with our overall performance. I don't think individually we hit our top levels, so as a team, we didn't hit the levels that we have done previously. We probably didn't have that sustained spell of pressure we were looking for.”

In their last 15 Premier League games, Newcastle have put in impressive performances. They have picked up ten wins, driving their way up the table from relegation spots. Eddie Howe's side are now in a mid-table battle with teams like Leicester City, Wolves, and Brighton.

