“Should never step foot on the pitch again”, “Needs to retire” - Fans slam Barcelona star who offers nothing despite 1-0 win vs Cadiz

Barcelona beat Cadiz 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday, April 13 to maintain their proximity to leaders Real Madrid. However, La Blaugrana fans were disappointed about the performance of defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu.

Several fans flooded social media with posts criticizing the 32-year-old Spaniard, with some suggesting that he shouldn't start another game this season. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Imo, Oriol Romeu is a social experiment. A Laporta and co.‘s Ace Card. He was bought at 32 to prove to La Masian kids who leave early because they think they’ll not make it. He’s there to show that you can be bang average and still the door won’t ever be closed for you. Stick."

Another said:

"Yeah, Romeu should never take minutes from Casado again. Keep Romeu on the bench for the rest of the season and play Casado."

"I wouldn't wish a double pivot of Roberto and Romeu to my worst enemy These two are stiffer than my grandma," another fan chimed in.

One post read:

"Idk how to explain it but passing to Romeu feels like getting your ball stuck under a car while playing on the street with your mates."

"Romeu should never step foot on the pitch again, just give these minutes to Casado," another read.

One user wrote:

"I'm not even a Casado fan like that but he should take every single one of Romeu's minutes. Even if just to raise his value."

While another wrote:

"Oriol Romeu needs to retire after this season. There’s nothing this guy has to offer again."

Barcelona's Joao Felix netted the winning goal against Cadiz with a brilliant bicycle kick in the 37th minute.

How are Barcelona doing in La Liga?

Barcelona are second in La Liga with 70 points in 31 matches. Their current form is good, with one draw and four wins in their last five league matches. The Catalans, however, are eight points behind table-toppers and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

In their next league fixture, Barcelona will face Real Madrid on Sunday, April 21 at Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have won 104 El Clasicos while the Blaugrana have won 100.

Before that, however, on Tuesday, April 16, Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain at home in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg ended in a 3-2 win for the Spanish giants.

