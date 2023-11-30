"Should be a starter always", "Attacker's nightmare" - Real Madrid fans praise star man's 'monsterclass' performance in 4-2 win over Napoli

Real Madrid fans heaped praise on defender Antonio Rudiger for his rock-solid display against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday (29 November). Los Blancos emerged victorious with a 4-2 scoreline and made it five wins out of five in the Champions League group stage.

Jude Bellingham stole the show once again with a goal and an assist while academy product Nico Paz scored his first goal for the club. Rodrygo and Joselu also scored for Real Madrid while Giovanni Simeone and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored for the visitors.

One player who particularly caught the eye of the fans was defender Antonio Rudiger with his excellent defensive showing. The Germany international made three blocks, three interceptions, and four recoveries during the game while winning six duels.

Rudiger also registered 90 percent passing accuracy and made five passes into the final third. The former Chelsea defender created two chances and also provided the assist for Paz's goal which gave Real Madrid a 3-2 lead on the night.

Real Madrid fans were full of praise for Rudiger on X (formerly Twitter), with one writing:

"I think he should be a starter always"

Another tweeted:

"Rud is attacker's nightmare"

Here are some tweets as found on X:

Rudiger joined the Santiago Bernabeu outfit from Chelsea in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer after his deal at Stamford Bridge expired. He has made 71 appearances for Los Merengues so far and has been almost ever-present at the back this season.

Real Madrid want 18-year-old Ligue 1 star in January amid interest from PSG and Bayern

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on teenage Ligue 1 star Leny Yoro but could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich. The Spanish giants have an aging backline with David Alaba (31), Antonio Rudiger (30), and Nacho Fernandez (33) at the club and are looking to bring youth to their side.

Leny Yoro has emerged as a top target for the Spanish capital club as per reports from L'Equipe, via Football-Espana. The youngster has already made a name for himself at Lille and has become a regular in the side.

Yoro has already made 32 senior appearances for Lille having scored three goals in the process. He is already capped thrice for France at under-21 level.

Lille value Yoro very highly and are expected to demand between €40-50 million for him. The 18-year-old, who plays as a center-back, is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2025.