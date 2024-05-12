“Should be a subject of discourse in football academy” - Real Madrid fans mesmerized by performance from star player in 4-0 win v Granada

Fans were blown away by Real Madrid veteran Luka Modrić's performance in their clash against Granada in La Liga on May 11, 2024. The match ended in a satisfying 4-0 win for Los Blancos at Los Cármenes.

The 2023-2024 La Liga champions opened their scoring in the 38th minute with 24-year-old defender Fran García's first-ever goal in the league for the club. The visitors doubled their score as Arda Güler netted a goal in 45+2 minutes from an assist by García.

Just four minutes into the second half, Brahim Díaz netted Real Madrid's third goal through an assist from Dani Ceballos. It was followed by Díaz scoring again in the 58th minute from a stunning assist by Luka Modrić. The Croatian was substituted and replaced by Toni Kroos on the field in the 70th minute.

The 38-year-old midfielder, who arrived at Santiago Bernabéu from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, has scored two goals and eight assists for Real Madrid across competitions this season. His contract with Los Blancos expires by the end of June 2024.

Taking it to social media, fans flooded with posts praising Luka Modrić and his gameplay while some expressed that they want the Croatian to continue further with the club. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Luka Modric what a player simply phenomenal"

Another added:

"He shouldn’t leave at the end of the season"

"This is greatness," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"10 goal contributions in around 2100 minutes this season. Luka Modrić is timeless."

"Luka Modric is insanely good at football." posted another.

One user wrote:

"Extend his contract until he's ready to coach Madrid"

While another said:

"Modric has 4more years in his legs"

Luka Modrić has won four La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey, four UEFA Super Cup, five FIFA Club World Cup, and five UEFA Champions League in his tenure at Real Madrid. He might have a chance to lift his sixth Champions League trophy this season as Los Blancos are set to face Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid boss thinks Vinicius Jr. is getting closer to winning the Ballon d'Or

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti believes that Vinicius Jr. is getting closer to winning the Ballon d'Or following the Brazilian's stellar performance in the semi-finals of the Champions League against Bayern Munich. The Spanish giants claimed a 4-3 victory on aggregate to move into the summit clash.

Lauding the 23-year-old's performance, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"I think Viní Jr is close to WINNING the Ballon d'Or."

Although Vinicius did not have a goal contribution in the second leg of the semi-final, he put in a Man of the Match performance with his accurate passes, stunning speed, and expert ball control.

Following the victory, the Brazilian thanked the club's president Florentino Perez, saying:

"President Florentino Perez, thanks for bringing me to the biggest club in the world."

Vinicius has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games across competitions this season.