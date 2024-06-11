“Show me a picture where Messi does this and I’ll deactivate” - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as heartwarming interaction with fan goes viral

Fans praise Portugal national team's captain Cristiano Ronaldo as his heartwarming interaction with a fan surfaces on social media. The moment went viral ahead of Portugal's international friendly against Ireland on June 11, 2024.

Fans took to social media and flooded with posts expressing appreciation and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo after pictures of him helping a child in a wheelchair make her way out on the pitch went viral. While some compared his generous action to his Argentine rival Lionel Messi, some hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to be the greatest of all time.

"This is why Ronaldo is the GOAT .❤️❤️"

"This is class from him .❤️"

"Most humble athlete of all time," chimed in another fan.

"Messi can never."

"Watch how this pessi fans will still find a way and hate on this."

"Reason why he’s the goat," added another.

"Things the media won’t show you."

"May God bless him with abundant health .🤍"

Cristiano Ronaldo on Portugal's chances at 2024 Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up Portugal's chances at the 2024 Euros, which commences on June 14. The 39-year-old forward appeared to be optimistic about his nation's prospects in this year's championship and said:

"Talent alone isn't enough to win. We have all the ingredients, but we'll take it one step at a time, believing we can win. Our 2016 achievement was historic. Now, our feet are on the ground, but our mind is up in the sky, seeing it's possible to win the EURO."

Speaking confidently about his teammates in the national squad, Ronaldo said:

"I firmly believe that this team will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese fans, beginning with this EURO. However, the best generation of players are always those who win (trophies). I hope this national team will win. It's an incredibly talented squad."

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 2019 UEFA Nations League and the 2016 Euros for Portugal and will be looking to add a third international trophy to his list of honors in this year's UEFA European Championship, which could be his last ever.