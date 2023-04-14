"Sign him up ASAP", "Majestic baller" - Manchester United fans react as Marcel Sabitzer stars with first-half brace in UEL against Sevilla

Manchester United fans want Marcel Sabitzer to be signed permanently after his heroics in their Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Sevilla on Thursday (April 13).

Sabitzer grabbed himself a first-half brace and did so in superb fashion. The Austrian midfielder's opener arrived in the 14th minute as he did well to beat the offside trap. He latched onto a perfect through ball from Bruno Fernandes to slot past Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

The Bayern Munich loanee took just seven minutes to add his second. Sabitzer timed his run perfectly to meet a neat pass from Anthony Martial. The Austrian is loving life at Old Trafford and has taken his tally to three goals and one assist in 13 games across competitions.

Sabitzer joined Manchester United on loan from Munich in January in search of more game time. Erik ten Hag has handed him more minutes, and the midfielder has hinted that he wants to stay beyond his loan (via Metro):

"I can say that I found my place here. Now I know the Premier League and can say there’s nothing better, more intense and tougher. Every game is a fight. It’s the best league in the world. When you play once here you know it’s incomparable."

His exploits against Sevilla have not gone unnoticed by Red Devils fans. One United fan wants the Austrian to be signed permanently:

"SIGN HIM ASAP WITH WHATEVER PRICE HE WANTS!"

Another has lavished praise on the midfielder:

"Majestic baller."

Here's how Twitter reacted following a terrific first-half display from Sabitzer against Sevilla:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC MARCEL SABITZER BRACE AND MANCHESTER UNITED ARE FLYING!!! MARCEL SABITZER BRACE AND MANCHESTER UNITED ARE FLYING!!! https://t.co/1RkGjhxkJU

Manchester United @ManUtd Marcel Sabitzer loves goals. Marcel Sabitzer loves goals.

Rehanshhirani 🇶🇦 @rehanshhirani @ManUtd He’s showing werghost levels he should learn a thing or two @ManUtd He’s showing werghost levels he should learn a thing or two

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford eager to get back to full fitness

Marcus Rashford (left) is dealing with a muscular injury.

Marcus Rashford was a notable absentee from the Manchester United side that faced Sevilla on Thursday night. The English forward is nursing a muscle injury that he sustained in the Red Devils' 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday (April 8).

The Premier League club confirmed his absence on their website but said that Rashford would return for the season run-in. He has been crucial for Ten Hag's side this season, scoring 28 goals and contributing ten assists in 47 games across competitions.

Rashford is fighting to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. He tweeted a response to Manchester United's confirmation of his injury:

"I'm working hard with the physio to get back asap! See you soon."

It remains to be seen how long Rashford will be on the sidelines. However, United's impressive first-half display against Sevilla has shown that they can fare well without him.

