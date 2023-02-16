“Sign him now” – Jamie O’Hara urges Chelsea to secure transfer for player who could cost £88 million

Chelsea have been urged to sign Joao Felix on a permanent transfer by former English footballer Jamie O'Hara. The pundit was quick to make up his mind after watching the Portuguese star's three performances for the Blues since joining on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal and Manchester United were interested in signing Felix on loan in January but were beaten to it by Graham Potter's side. The Blues have no option to buy the striker in the summer, but are reportedly keen on doing so.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A lovely first Premier League goal for Joao Felix! A lovely first Premier League goal for Joao Felix! 👏 https://t.co/nPWt1BcAHt

Speaking after Chelsea's loss to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, O'Hara urged them to sign Felix on a permanent deal. He said (via talkSPORT):

"Joao Felix, what a player. I mean wow. Sign him now!"

However, the Blues will face some tough competition as Barcelona are also eyeing a move, and Atletico Madrid are refusing to lower their £88 million demand.

Chelsea told to sign Premier League star instead of Joao Felix

Former Chelsea player Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that Harry Kane would be a better option for the Blues than Joao Felix.

He claimed that the striker will help Chelsea win titles and said that persuading the Tottenham star to switch should be their top priority in the summer.

He said (via Casinos en Ligne):

"Chełsea need a striker. Harry Kane might not want to come but Chełsea should try to persuade Harry Kane to join them. He might say no, but at least they would have tried. With Kane, he will guarantee you goals wherever he goes. There is still a chance that it might happen."

Hasselbaink went on to say:

"Kane has [18 months] left on his contract so they won't be in a position to ask for £100 million, it will be less. Joao Felix is also not worth the reported £124 million fee Atletico Madrid are asking for at this moment in time."

"He might be getting there, I do rate him as a player, but he hasn't played a lot of football, even for Atletico Madrid. That also means that they don't rate him, so they can't ask £124 million for him."

Harry Kane is yet to sign a new deal at Tottenham and is on the radar for Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

