“Similar to Frank Lampard as a coach” - Ex-Real Madrid star’s old comment on Zinedine Zidane resurfaces amid rumored Manchester United interest

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic once drew comparisons between Frank Lampard and Zinedine Zidane, who has been linked with Manchester United.

Kovacic spent three seasons at Real Madrid playing under Zidane after his move in 2015 from Inter Milan. After struggling to break into the first team, which comprised an iconic midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro, Kovacic joined Chelsea on loan in 2018.

The Croatian midfielder then moved permanently the following summer, when Lampard was appointed as manager at the club. During an interview with Four Four Two in 2020, Kovacic highlighted the similarities between Lampard and Zidane and their respective coaching styles.

The Croatia international said (via the Daily Express):

“Zidane was similar to the way Frank Lampard is as a coach, and their approaches really suit me."

Zidane won two La Liga titles and led Real Madrid to their iconic Champions League three-peat between 2016 and 2018. Kovacic did not feature in any of these European finals and he believes he deserved an opportunity in the 2018 final against Liverpool.

Kovacic added:

“It was nice to play under Zidane, but I thought he could have given me a deserved opportunity in the third Champions League final. That was the main reason for my dissatisfaction, but that’s football and we parted with no bad feelings.”

The 51-year-old French manager, whose last stint was at Real Madrid in 2021, has attracted interest from Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag reportedly under pressure at Old Trafford.

"I think that he would be brilliant" - Ally McCoist chooses between Zidane and Tuchel as ideal Ten Hag replacement at Manchester United

Pundit Ally McCoist believes Zidane would be the perfect fit for Manchester United this summer amid reports of Ten Hag's uncertain future.

The Red Devils have displayed inconsistent form under the Dutch manager this season. Manchester United had a disappointing Champions League campaign, crashing out of Europe in the group stages after finishing dead last.

The Red Devils are sixth in the league standings, 13 points adrift of the top four. With only four games left in the season, United's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League seem virtually impossible.

As a result, Ten Hag's future at the club has come into question, and new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly keen to start his first full season in charge with a new manager.

Discussing potential replacements for the Dutch boss this summer, McCoist said on talkSPORT (via DAZN):

“I’d love to see Zinedine Zidane take over at Manchester United. I think that he would be brilliant for the club and if I had to pick one then he would be the one for me."

“Thomas Tuchel would probably jump at the opportunity to be the next United boss, but Zidane would be my pick.”