“Similar to someone like Rishabh Pant” – Sam Curran compares Chelsea star to Indian cricketer

England cricketer Sam Curran recently visited Chelsea as they played against Bournemouth in the Premier League and spoke about a variety of things, including winning the World Cup and how some Blues players would fare with a bat and ball in their hands.

Curran, who is a massive fan of the Blues, said midfielder Mason Mount was similar to an opening batsman and compared him to Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

He said:

‘He’s an openings batsman I reckon, very attacking up top, goes really hard and has a bit of flair about him. Similar to someone like Rishabh Pant.

He also went on to talk about the club's other players, including full-back Reece James, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and center-back Thiago Silva. He said:

“Reece James I love. He’s a solid middle-order batter. You can bank on him coming in and getting runs, coming in for the last few overs and hitting some boundaries.”

“Kepa would be a solid banker behind the stumps. Thiago is your experienced head you can rely on, your Jimmy Anderson. Maybe not quite as skilful as Jimmy!”

Curran has had a sensational 2022. He helped England lift the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and was named Player of the Tournament. In the recently concluded IPL Auction, he became the recipient of the biggest contract in the tournament's history after Punjab Kings secured his services for £1.9 million.

The 24-year-old seemed to have given Chelsea some of his winning magic as they put out a dominant display to beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Tuesday. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount scored the goals as the Blues look to change their fortunes in what has been a tough Premier League campaign.

Chelsea set for massive January spending as they look to revamp squad

Chelsea are looking to secure the signing of Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are set to break the club's transfer record for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to multiple sources. Fernandez has been sensational for Benfica this season and he replicated his form with Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old powered Argentina to their third World Cup triumph and his performances have helped him win the FIFA Young Player Award in the tournament.

Sources believe that the London outfit are ready to pay the £105 million release clause for Fernandez, which would eclipse the £97.5 million they paid for Romelu Lukaku.

The midfielder has made 24 appearances for Benfica and remains tight-lipped about a move away from the Portuguese club. He said:

“I don't know anything about that. It's up to my agent, I don't want to get involved. I'm focused on Benfica, in a few days we have an important game. I have a flight at night to play in the game on Friday."

