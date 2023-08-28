Singer Lola Indigo launches attack on Luis Rubiales after non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso

With the Luis Rubiales incident refusing to simmer down, another renowned media personality has taken arms against the Spanish FA official. During her concert at the Starlite festival, popular singer Lola Indigo used the stage to address the unfortunate incident, calling out Rubiales in the process.

The tide has been firmly set against the 46-year-old official owing to his actions during the post-final celebration ceremony in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Following a hard-earned 1-0 victory over England, the Spanish players proceeded to the podium to receive their respective accolades. In a bizarre reactionary moment, no sooner did Jennifer Hermoso mount the stage than Luis Rubiales held her head to plant a kiss on her lips.

Consequently, the former Spanish defender was called out by multiple influential figures, including Lola Indigo. The 31-year-old Spanish artist spared a few on-stage moments during her performance in Marbella to express her views on the aforementioned controversy.

While congratulating the female players for their historic feat, Indigo expressed regret over having to talk about someone "who has wanted to steal the limelight because he doesn't even know where to go".

She further said:

"How is a girl like us going to have the courage to file a complaint, if here, when there are cameras in front that show it, images that show it , they put a press conference on that man to say what he cares about. He wins it and there are a lot of palmeros who support him? How is it possible that a girl has to go out to give a statement after there has been a camera that has recorded an event , after everyone has turned to her?"

The singer was baffled by Rubiales' decision to deny any wrongdoing in the case, with the RFEF president set to go down swinging to prove his innocence.

Luis Rubiales has been imposed with a suspension by FIFA

Following his controversial assertion, where Rubiales called the kiss to be consensual despite Jennifer Hermoso suggesting otherwise, the RFEF president has been given a 90-day suspension by FIFA, much to everyone's relief.

In an official release regarding the incident, FIFA stated that it would be suspending Luis Rubiales from "all football-related activities at national and international level" for 90 days. The world governing body for football would require some time to oversee the disciplinary proceedings and come up with an appropriate solution afterward.