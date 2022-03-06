×
Create
Notifications

“Slowly regaining his old form” – Chelsea fans hopeful about 27-year-old after ‘spotless’ display in Burnley win

Saul Niguez impressed against Burnley
Saul Niguez impressed against Burnley
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 06, 2022 01:43 AM IST
News

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Atletico Madrid loan star Saul Niguez for his performance in the Blues' 4-0 win against Burnley.

Thomas Tuchel's side handed the Clarets a 4-0 thrashing at Turf Moor on Saturday evening. Goals from Reece James and Christian Pulisic, as well as a brace from Kai Havertz, got the job done for the visitors.

While the likes of James and Havertz impressed with their goalscoring performances, Chelsea fans were also delighted with Niguez's display. The Spain international started as a left wing-back and helped the Blues keep a clean sheet, while also playing a key role in Pulisic's goal.

Some Chelsea fans believe Niguez is now returning to his best after having a tough start to his time at Stamford Bridge. Here are the best tweets about the 27-year-old's performance against Burnley:

@Vaz_Carefree You see it 🥰🥰🥰
Another good game from Saúl. He is slowly regaining his old form back. You love to see it. https://t.co/38Yq1vBLXU
📊| Saúl Ñíguez vs Burnley:▫️90 Minutes Played▫️55 (87.3%) Accurate Passes▫️2 Key Passes▫️3/4 Long Balls▫️3/5 Aerial Duels▫️2 Clearances▫️1 Blocked Shot▫️2 Tackles🇪🇸💫👏 https://t.co/zr6yn6K27N

One fan suggested Niguez could prove to be a key player for the Blues if they decide to sign him permanently.

Can’t Chelsea just keep Saul on a permanent deal, possibly can be vital for next season
I’d start Saul LWB, I thought he was decent midweek. Don’t think he’s put a foot wrong this calendar year actually! 😂 or are my expectations just that low of him now that anything he does looks good? 🤨
Saul today: https://t.co/EXzCh0nvkY
Saul was solid again today. Only one error, rest of his performance was spotless
Saul Niguez is a fighterHe'll survive at Chelsea
Saul put in a solid performance as a LWB. Provides a great cross that led to Pulisic's goal. Did well in distributing the ball. Decent performance.
Saul settling well at Chelsea. Very impressive today #BurChe

The European champions signed Niguez on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid last summer. They also reportedly have the option to acquire the midfielder's services on a permanent deal.

Niguez, though, struggled to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard was the subject of severe criticism from Blues fans for his performances early on in the season.

However, the 27-year-old now appears to be gaining momentum at Chelsea. He played the full 90 minutes for the Blues in the Premier League for the first time against Burnley on Saturday evening.

The Atletico Madrid loan star will now be looking to add more league starts to his name in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if Niguez can establish himself as a regular starter for the London giants before the end of the season.

Chelsea set to face Norwich City in the league next

The Blues are scheduled to lock horns with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Thursday. They will be determined to extend their winning run in the Premier League to three games against Dean Smith's side.

Thomas Tuchel's side then face Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. They will have the chance to book their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League when they face Lille on 16th March.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea have already placed one foot into the quarter-finals of the competition. They beat the Ligue 1 champions 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie last month.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी