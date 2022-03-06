“Slowly regaining his old form” – Chelsea fans hopeful about 27-year-old after ‘spotless’ display in Burnley win

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Atletico Madrid loan star Saul Niguez for his performance in the Blues' 4-0 win against Burnley.
Thomas Tuchel's side handed the Clarets a 4-0 thrashing at Turf Moor on Saturday evening. Goals from Reece James and Christian Pulisic, as well as a brace from Kai Havertz, got the job done for the visitors.
While the likes of James and Havertz impressed with their goalscoring performances, Chelsea fans were also delighted with Niguez's display. The Spain international started as a left wing-back and helped the Blues keep a clean sheet, while also playing a key role in Pulisic's goal.
Some Chelsea fans believe Niguez is now returning to his best after having a tough start to his time at Stamford Bridge. Here are the best tweets about the 27-year-old's performance against Burnley:
One fan suggested Niguez could prove to be a key player for the Blues if they decide to sign him permanently.
The European champions signed Niguez on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid last summer. They also reportedly have the option to acquire the midfielder's services on a permanent deal.
Niguez, though, struggled to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard was the subject of severe criticism from Blues fans for his performances early on in the season.
However, the 27-year-old now appears to be gaining momentum at Chelsea. He played the full 90 minutes for the Blues in the Premier League for the first time against Burnley on Saturday evening.
The Atletico Madrid loan star will now be looking to add more league starts to his name in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if Niguez can establish himself as a regular starter for the London giants before the end of the season.
Chelsea set to face Norwich City in the league next
The Blues are scheduled to lock horns with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Thursday. They will be determined to extend their winning run in the Premier League to three games against Dean Smith's side.
Thomas Tuchel's side then face Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. They will have the chance to book their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League when they face Lille on 16th March.
Chelsea have already placed one foot into the quarter-finals of the competition. They beat the Ligue 1 champions 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie last month.