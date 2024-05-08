"So many teams wanted to play against us" - Mats Hummels posts on social media after Borussia Dortmund's UCL SF win

Borussia Dortmund center-back Mats Hummels has said that many teams wanted to play his side following their UEFA Champions League semifinal win over PSG. BvB won both legs 1-0, completing a 2-0 aggregate win.

In a riveting last-four clash on Tuesday (May 7) at the Parc des Princes, the Parisians hit the woodwork four times but found no way past a determined BvB rearguard led by Hummels.

Apart from keeping the dangerous Kylian Mbappe quiet all game, Hummels also popped up with the winner on the night in the 50th minute as Luis Enrique's side's treble hopes came to an end.

Following his excellent outing at both ends in the French capital, Hummels tweeted that many teams wanted to play BvB, and another one will get to lock horns with them in the final:

"So many teams wanted to play against us. Luckily we are really nice guys and made it to the final so that as many as possible of them get the chance."

In the second semifinal on Wednesday (May 8), Real Madrid host Bayern Munich after the first leg in Bavaria last week ended 2-2. Los Blancos are looking to reach their second final in three years, while Bayern haven't graced the title match since their triumph in 2020.

What's next for Mats Hummels and Borussia Dortmund?

Mats Hummels celebrating the win at PSG

Following their midweek success in Europe, Mats Hummels' Borussia Dortmund turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they have work to do to seal UEFA Champions League football unless they win this season's competition.

Borussia Dortmund are fifth in the standings, with 60 points from 32 games, trailing fourth-placed RB Leipzig by three points. They next take on Mainz away in the league on Saturday (May 11).

After losing the Bundesliga title on the last day of the season in 2022-23, Hummels and Co. have struggled in the league this year. Nevertheless, they have a chance to end the season on a high as they look to end their 27-year-old UEFA Champions League drought by beating Bayern or Madrid in the final next month.