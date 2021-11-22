"Some of the play was absolutely superb" - Alan Shearer names 2 Chelsea stars who could win Thomas Tuchel the Premier League title 

Following Chelsea's big 3-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday, Alan Shearer expressed his admiration for the Blues' midfield duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante. He stated how the two will play a pivotal role in helping the Blues lift their first Premier League trophy in over four years.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Hands up if you're top of the Premier League! ☝️ Hands up if you're top of the Premier League! ☝️ https://t.co/jrA99lMMBA

The duo completely outclassed Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare in central midfield. Goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Shearer believes Jorginho and Kante deserve special praise for their performance in the middle of the park.

Speaking on Match of the Day, he said:

"They’ve got three very good centre halves they can rely on and two midfielders in Jorginho and Kante who they can rely on when the strikers go forward. Some of the times the full backs were playing in midfield. And what you see with Jorginho and Kante is that Kante is ten yards ahead of Jorginho just in case he needs to win the ball and press again. Some of the play from Chelsea was absolutely superb."

Thomas Tuchel has had a tremendous influence on Chelsea's roster since his arrival at Stamford Bridge. However, the German gaffer stated there is always room for improvement, and demanded even more from his players in the upcoming fixtures. Here's what he said after the game:

"It was a good performance, especially in the first half. We could've finished the game with a third goal earlier and there are still things to improve: technical mistakes in the last third, decision making, and conversion of chances. But it was a very good performance, a tough performance, a mature performance. We needed it to have a deserved win and a clean sheet. We are happy."

Chelsea's dominating performance will give them enough confidence against Manchester United and Juventus

Chelsea's excellent run of form will give them confidence in their upcoming fixtures against Manchester United and Juventus.

Chelsea currently sit in first place in the Premier League, with Liverpool close behind in second spot after their scintillating win against Arsenal on Saturday.

Manchester United are now 12 points behind leaders Chelsea and 6 points behind a top four spot. The Red Devils have now won just two of their last seven Premier League games. Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked earlier today after United's harrowing 4-1 defeat against Watford.

Chelsea face Juventus in midweek in the Champions League before taking on a reeling Manchester United side on November 28.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee