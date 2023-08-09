“Some things never change” - Ex-Chelsea star Marcos Alonso mocks Tottenham after Barcelona win 

Former Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso has taken a brutal dig at Tottenham Hotspur after Barcelona's recent win.

The Catalan giants beat Spurs 4-2 in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy exhibition match on August 8. Oliver Skipp's first-half brace followed Robert Lewandowski's third-minute opener to make the scoreline 2-1 at half-time.

But Barca scored three goals after the 80th minute to win the annual exhibition game at Camp Nou for the 11th straight year. Alonso came on as a 61st-minute substitute to help his team over the line.

The Spaniard knows Spurs well from his time at Chelsea. Throughout his career, he has come up against them 21 times in competitive games — the most out of any other team.

The former Sunderland and Fiorentina player ended up on the losing side just seven times, winning on 12 occasions. He also provided three goals and as many assists in those matches against the Lilywhites.

After the win against Tottenham, Alonso took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from the game. The Spaniard captioned it (h/t @sportbible):

"Some things never change [yawn emoji] Barca 4-2 Spurs"

The former Real Madrid youth academy player left Chelsea as a free agent last summer to join Barcelona. The 32-year-old has since featured in 37 games across competitions, with a handful of those coming out of position at centre-back.

Jordi Alba's exit has eliminated some competition in front of Alonso but Alejandro Balde is expected to be Xavi Hernandez's first-choice left-back next season.

Manchester United made bid for former Chelsea centre-back playing in Barcelona - Reports

According to Nacional (h/t Mirror), Manchester United made an offer of around €50 million for Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, which included €15 million in variables.

Christensen joined Barcelona as a free agent from Chelsea last summer and has since made 32 appearances across competitions for them. Alongside Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde, he is one of Xavi Hernandez's most reliable defenders at the back.

But Barca are reportedly willing to sell him to Manchester United if they offer more of the €50 million fee upfront. The 27-year-old has plenty of knowledge about English football, having spent 10 years on Chelsea's books.

Manchester United, meanwhile, could use a centre-back after Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire's imminent exits. The Ivory Coast international, as per Besiktas reporter Ogun Şahinoglu, is close to joining the Turkish giants.

Maguire, on the other hand, is set to join West Ham United in a deal worth £30 million (h/t the Athletic). The Englishman was stripped of his captaincy last month and has dramatically fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.