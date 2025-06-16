"Someone I can learn a lot from" - Tijjani Reijnders hoping to emulate Manchester City icon after sealing move to PL club

New Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has revealed that he is eager to learn from Ilkay Gundogan at the Etihad. The Dutchman was in superb form for AC Milan in the 2024/25 campaign, registering 15 goals and five assists from 54 games.
His efforts prompted the Cityzens to pay a reported £46.5m fee for his signature earlier this month. The English side have been quite active in the market this summer, and have also signed Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Marcus Bettinelli.
Speaking recently, as cited by The Daily Mail, Reijnders expressed a desire to emulate Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City.
"I’ve watched the clips of Kevin (De Bruyne) a lot but Gundogan is someone I can learn a lot from. It’s nice to see him nearby and the way he does it. That is what I did last season with Milan, being more on the scoresheet. It’s very important to score goals as a midfielder and it’s what I’m looking for, that and assists," said Reijnders.
He continued:
"It’s the No 8 position and that is why they got me. Now I have to fill the No 8 position and do my best to show that I should play. I’m really looking forward to it. I hear from a lot of colleagues in the national team how the Premier League is and I wanted to experience it."
Gundogan, meanwhile, is in the final phase of his career, but remains a key figure for Manchester City. The 34-year-old has registered 63 goals and 46 assists from 354 games for the Cityzens to date.
Are Manchester City eyeing Tino Livramento this summer?
Manchester City have set their sights on Tino Livramento this summer, according to TBR Football. The Cityzens have already signed Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers to strengthen their left-back position.
However, the Premier League giants, who failed to win silverware in the 2024/25 campaign, are eager to reinforce the right flank as well. Livramento caught the eye with Newcastle United this season, registering one assist from 45 games across competitions.
Pep Guardiola apparently believes that the 22-year-old will improve his squad and is gunning for his arrival at the Etihad. Manchester City are now willing to offer £40m to prise the player away from St. James' Park. However, the Englishman is under contract until 2028, and the Magpies have no desire to let him go this summer.