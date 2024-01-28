"Someone that knows the Premier League" - Pundit picks English manager as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool 

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has advised Liverpool to appoint Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe as Jurgen Klopp's successor in the summer.

Klopp shocked the footballing world on Friday (January 26) when he announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. The German manager said he was running out of energy and needed a sabbatical.

While names like Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi are being thrown around, Hendrie has backed Howe to replace Klopp at Liverpool. The pundit said (via HITC):

“I would like to chuck someone in there that isn’t even on there (the list). Things aren’t great at Newcastle. I think maybe someone like Eddie Howe. Someone that knows the Premier League. He has gone to a football club that has been a tough one to really deal with. I think people have doubted him."

He added:

“I am not saying he’s leaving Newcastle, but you look at managers that aren’t in the frame. I think De Zerbi and Eddie Howe. I think I would be looking at Eddie Howe because I like the way he plays.”

Newcastle United were in great form last season as Howe led his side to a top-four finish, securing a Champions League spot for the first time in two decades. The Magpies have struggled this term, however, tenth in the league table and crashing out of Europe after finishing dead last in their Champions League group.

"It's a hard one to take" - Virgil van Dijk reacts to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool exit announcement

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted that the news of Jurgen Klopp's departure is hard to digest. The Dutch defender was asked about his reaction to the announcement in an interview with the club's in-house media.

He said (per Liverpool's official website):

"It's a hard one to take, because the manager means so much for us, to me, to the club, to the whole Premier League I think. But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case."

While it was difficult to hear the news, Van Dijk insisted that his side remain focused on the current campaign. When asked about how the players reacted, the Liverpool center-back added:

"Yeah, he told us in private of course, and all of us were together. Like I said, it's a hard one to take but our mindset is to focus on business. We have a lot of targets still to achieve this year and why not finish the season on a high and together with celebrations for the boss as well?"

Liverpool have been in excellent form, with Van Dijk playing an integral role. With a 14-1 record from 21 games, the Reds (48) sit atop the league table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City (43).

They are set to face Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup later today (January 28) at Anfield.