"Something that we can’t do at the moment" - Napoli sporting director discloses main reason for failed move to sign Manchester United star

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has revealed why a move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho broke down in January. The Red Devils were reportedly ready to offload the Argentinean this winter, with the player struggling under Ruben Amorim.

Garnacho has managed just one goal and two assists from 18 games since the Portuguese took charge at Old Trafford last November. The 20-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Napoli in January, but ended up staying at Manchester United.

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Metro, Manna revealed that the move couldn't be completed due to Garnacho's wage demands.

"We discussed and met Garnacho even before Kvara left, we made an important offer to United, we got very close," said Manna.

He continued:

"The player wanted to leave the Premier League in January, because in July it’s different, he wanted to be satisfied financially, something that we can’t do at the moment, we don’t want to and I don’t even think it’s fair when there’s an average salary in the dressing room and you put a young player who earns a higher salary, it’s not right towards the others who are doing important things."

He concluded:

"We created a competitive team for a competition, and we are there thanks to the coach and the team, it wasn’t right."

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United will allow Alejandro Garnacho to leave for £70 million this summer.

Napoli were also interested in Manchester United's new signing Patrick Dorgu?

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the winter transfer window to bolster their left-back position. Tyrell Malacia was allowed to join PSV Eindhoven on loan after failing to convince Ruben Amorim, while Luke Shaw remained sidelined with injury.

The Portuguese head coach wanted a left full-back who could suit the 3-4-3 system that he is trying to implement at Old Trafford. Dorgu has been quite impressive for Lecce this season, registering three goals and one assist from 23 games, and looks a perfect fit for the job.

However, Giovanni Manna stated that Napoli were planning to sign Dorgu this summer.

"Napoli must take strong players, whether they’re young or older. For example, we negotiated Dorgu for the summer, then if United arrives and makes an offer outside the market it’s difficult to tell them to wait for us," said Manna.

Dorgu has been handed the No. 13 shirt at Manchester United.

