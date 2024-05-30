"Sometimes the conditions are not right to become a 'one club man'" - Real Madrid man hints at summer exit from the club

Veteran Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has hinted that he could be on his way out of the club this summer. The Spanish centre-back progressed through Los Blancos' youth system and has been at the club for his entire professional career.

In a recent interview with El Chiringuito, the 34-year-old defender hinted that he might not end his career as a one-club man, saying (via Tribal Football):

"Sometimes the conditions are not right to become a 'one club man'."

Nacho, who is currently the Real Madrid captain, has won every major title available with Los Blancos, including five Champions League and four La Liga triumphs. He will be hoping to secure his sixth CL title when his side face Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday, June 1, at the Wembley Stadium.

Given his wealth of experience, Nacho could be a smart signing as a free agent when his contract with Real Madrid expires. Newly crowned German champions Bayer Leverkusen and Serie A winners Inter Milan are reportedly keen on signing him this summer.

Jude Bellingham is excited at the prospect of playing alongside Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham is excited at the prospect of potentially sharing the pitch with Kylian Mbappe. The French forward has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos and could officially announce the long-awaited transfer in the coming weeks.

While fans eagerly await the announcement of the blockbuster signing, Bellingham is also keen to have the World Cup winner as a teammate. During an interview with RTVE, the Englishman said when asked about Mbappe's potential arrival:

"Mbappé would take us to a different level. It would be a pleasure to play with him."

Mbappe would be joining a star-studded Real Madrid side that have shown their ability to dominate domestic and continental football. The World Cup winner will hope he can take them to even greater heights in the seasons to come.

