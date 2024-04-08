“Sounds like they have sold the match” - Fans react to Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus’ comments before facing Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr will square off against Al Hilal in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup on April 9, 2024.

Speaking about the upcoming clash, Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus said:

“If we lose to Al Nassr, it will not affect the rest of the tournaments in which we participate”

The comment by the former Sporting CP manager was perceived as arrogant by the fans. They flooded social media with posts calling him out and keeping their faith in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"They are playing mind games"

Another added:

"Sounds like they have sold the match"

"I love that sense of doubt in his heart We’re gonna ride on it," another fan chimed in.

Al-Nassr and Al Hilal last met during the club friendlies, which was held on February 8, 2024. The match ended in a 2-0 win for Al-Nassr.

Previously, Jorge Jesus coached Al Hilal in the 2018–2019 season and then joined the Brazilian club Flamengo and Portuguese club Benfica in the next two seasons, respectively.

Al Hilal have won the Saudi Pro League 18 times, the King Cup 10 times, the Saudi Crown Prince's Cup 13 times, and the Saudi Super Cup three times.

Al-Nassr's current standing in the Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League table with 65 points in 27 matches. They are 12 points behind Al Hilal in the league. They have their next fixture against Al-Fayha on April 19, 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 65th career hat-trick during the Knights of Najd's recent fixture against Abha on April 3, 2024. He was not a part of the starting XI in their last fixture in the league, which was against Damac. The Portugese star was sent in at the 66th minute on April 6, 2024.

Al-Nassr have another semi-final match coming up against Al-Khaleej in the King Cup on May 1, 2024. The other semi-finalists are Al-Ittihad and Al Hilal will face each other on April 30, 2024.

