Spanish journalist claims PSG are urging 24-year old Barcelona star to respond to their offer

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele's contract runs out in the summer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are trying their bit to secure the player's signature. A crucial few months lie ahead for the winger, who is also the subject of contract renewal talks with the Catalan club.

The Ligue 1 giants are believed to have tabled a bumper offer for the Frenchman and do not want to delay the process as speculation continues around his future.

Dembele was also monitored by PSG in January, when Barcelona were pushing the winger to decide his future and had even asked him to find a new club.

However, over the past couple of months, the 24-year old has become absolutely vital for Xavi Hernandez's side and is their most creative outlet. Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti has revealed some details of the current deal offered to the winger by PSG.

Juanmarti claims that the French club is offering €17 million net per season to Dembele, with an attractive signing fee. The winger is well aware that Barcelona will not be able to match this offer.

The Parisians have now put the 24-year old under pressure to decide on his future sooner rather than later.

Toni Juanmartí @tjuanmarti 🏼 Desde hace varios días, Dembélé tiene sobre la mesa propuesta escrita del PSG: ~17M netos anuales + prima fichaje



El PSG no ha recibido respuesta y apremia al galo a decir sí/no. En ~20 días debe resolverse



Toni Juanmartí @tjuanmarti 👉🏼 Desde hace varios días, Dembélé tiene sobre la mesa propuesta escrita del PSG: ~17M netos anuales + prima fichaje

⏳ El PSG no ha recibido respuesta y apremia al galo a decir sí/no. En ~20 días debe resolverse

👇Dembélé prioriza seguir y espera la oferta final del FCB https://t.co/S9BAHjXvFz

The general understanding is that the French international wants to remain at Camp Nou having finally found his feet and support from fans. Dembele and his entourage are waiting for a final offer from Barcelona before they make their minds on the PSG deal.

The 24-year old has been in sensational form for the Blaugrana in recent months and has provided nine assists and scored one goal in his last 10 La Liga appearances. Juanmarti believes that a verdict on the player's future could come in the next 20 days.

Former Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi secures Ligue 1 title for PSG

it has been an underwhelming first season for the Argentina captain in France with his new side, but Lionel Messi was in the thick of things as the Parisians were crowned champions of Ligue 1. Last Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lens made sure that PSG reclaimed their title after losing it to Lille last year.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have had a rough ride in recent months as they have been booed by their own fans at the Parc des Princes. Former Barcelona stars Messi and Neymar were also booed by fans in a home game earlier in the year.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🙃 Of the 165 players to be presented with 10+ big chances, Lionel Messi has the worst big chance conversion rate (8.3%) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season 🙃 Of the 165 players to be presented with 10+ big chances, Lionel Messi has the worst big chance conversion rate (8.3%) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season https://t.co/4ELfZmZaKL

However, the 34-year old produced a moment of magic against Lens as he deposited a brilliant left-foot striker from outside the box into the top-left corner. PSG were unable to hold on to the lead and conceded the equalizer in the 90th minute, but a point was enough to ensure they were crowned champions with four games remaining.

