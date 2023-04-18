"Starboys do it on the biggest stage", "Ronaldo must be smiling" - Twitter erupts as Real Madrid advance to UCL semifinals with Chelsea win

Rodrygo's dazzling double sent Real Madrid on their way to the UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) win over Chelsea on Tuesday (April 18).

The Blues were the better side during the first half, showing more urgency and intent with their attacking play. However, it was Madrid who went close in the 20th minute with the first meaningful opportunity. Rodrygo linked up with Dani Carvajal on the right flank before trying his luck at goal. However, the Brazilian attacker's shot clipped off the near post.

Vinicius nearly put Los Blancos 3-0 up on aggregate in the 42nd minute. Luka Modric sent a wicked cross into the Brazilian's path but the ball deflected off of his shin. It was a warning from Real Madrid about the threat they pose.

Chelsea had a golden opportunity in the 45+1st minute when good play from Mateo Kovacic allowed him to find Reece James. The right wing-back's cross was met by his fellow wing-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard smashed the ball towards Madrid's goal. But his effort was met with a fine save from Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. It was an encouraging first-half showing from the hosts, but they should have at least gotten on the scoresheet.

Frank Lampard's side nearly grabbed a vital goal in the 52nd minute. N'Golo Kante smashed the ball from close range but was met by a tremendous block from Eder Militao.

The Stamford Bridge faithful roared their side on, but all of the Blues' good work counted for nothing when they were punished by Rodrygo in the 57th minute. The Brazilian youngster flew forward and past Trevoh Chalobah, who gambled with a slide tackle. He found Vinicius Junior, who played the ball back to Rodrygo to hit home the opener.

It was a sucker punch for the west Londoners and they just couldn't find a way past Courtois. The Belgian was on hand to deny Enzo Fernandez in the 65th minute.

Rodrygo then grabbed himself a brace in the 79th minute to round off a captivating performance. The Brazilian showed composure after Madrid broke as Federico Valverde skipped past Kepa and played in Rodrygo. He couldn't miss from five yards out and gave his side a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Real Madrid sailed to the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Los Blancos will face either Bayern Munich or Manchester City. The latter hold a 3-0 lead heading into the second leg tomorrow night.

One fan lauded the connection between Vinicius and Rodrygo in Madrid's goal:

"Vini assist with Rodrygo goal my starboys do it on the biggest stage."

Another fan alluded to Rodrygo producing Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo's "Siuu" celebration:

"Ronaldo must be smiling hard watching that SIUU."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Los Merengues' 4-0 aggregate win over the Blues:

nai 🧞‍♀️ @xnaimacf vini assist with rodrygo goal my starboys do it on the biggest stage

vini assist with rodrygo goal my starboys do it on the biggest stage https://t.co/jOik2xL30p

Brett @bk23era_ Rodrygo is special Rodrygo is special

Yuriy Hornostay 🇺🇦 @hornostai @Tillian1243 rodrygo mocking it , first goal he did siuu, 2nd he waited for kepa to get there, what a menace @Tillian1243 rodrygo mocking it , first goal he did siuu, 2nd he waited for kepa to get there, what a menace😭😭

Troll Football @TrollFootball Rodrygo sent Chalobah back to Sierra Leone Rodrygo sent Chalobah back to Sierra Leone https://t.co/KTidJ6nSRK

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Goal for Real Madrid. Rodrygo is the scorer and drops the 'SIU' celebration! Goal for Real Madrid. Rodrygo is the scorer and drops the 'SIU' celebration! 🔵⚪️ Goal for Real Madrid. Rodrygo is the scorer and drops the 'SIU' celebration! https://t.co/K8iBqaclCC

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra RODRYGO HITS THE ‘SUIIII’ RODRYGO HITS THE ‘SUIIII’ 😍

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Cucu sees his shot saved! Cucu sees his shot saved! 😫

Yoghurt @TheChelseaTalk We replaced Marcos Alonso with Cucurella We replaced Marcos Alonso with Cucurella https://t.co/krZwj0HQtk

Mod @CFCMod_ Cucurella can’t pass.

Cucurella can’t defend.

Cucurella can’t cross.

Cucurella can’t shoot.



Most expensive fullback ever. Cucurella can’t pass. Cucurella can’t defend.Cucurella can’t cross. Cucurella can’t shoot. Most expensive fullback ever.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball N’Golo Kante was the only winger to create a single big chance for either Chelsea or Real Madrid inside the first 45 minutes. No typo, he is Chelsea’s right winger because they do not have any.



#CFC #CHERMA #UCL N’Golo Kante was the only winger to create a single big chance for either Chelsea or Real Madrid inside the first 45 minutes. No typo, he is Chelsea’s right winger because they do not have any. 🇫🇷 N’Golo Kante was the only winger to create a single big chance for either Chelsea or Real Madrid inside the first 45 minutes. No typo, he is Chelsea’s right winger because they do not have any. #CFC #CHERMA #UCL https://t.co/uz11aqwlLa

Janty @CFC_Janty I can’t lie we can’t even blame Lampard tonight all these chances we’ve wasting. Absolute criminal I can’t lie we can’t even blame Lampard tonight all these chances we’ve wasting. Absolute criminal

CFChris. @EmenaIo We’re so fucking jinxed man. Kanté and Cucurella are 100% scoring if they’re wearing any other shirt. There’s no fucking way man. We’re so fucking jinxed man. Kanté and Cucurella are 100% scoring if they’re wearing any other shirt. There’s no fucking way man.

Robert Greens @robgreens Is Lampard really better than Potter? I don’t see it. They should have stuck and ridden it out. Is Lampard really better than Potter? I don’t see it. They should have stuck and ridden it out.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Vinicius Jr has scored or assisted in every UCL game this season *that he started in* Vinicius Jr has scored or assisted in every UCL game this season *that he started in* 🇧🇷🎯 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

NEAT-NEAT JERSEYPlug🛸☕️⚡️ @adamkhamss Real Madrid is going to win Champions league Real Madrid is going to win Champions league

²⁷ @kyranburner this guy genuinely hasn’t a clue. Boehly picked out LAMPARD to face Real Madrid & Carlo Ancelotti in a champions league knockout roundthis guy genuinely hasn’t a clue. Boehly picked out LAMPARD to face Real Madrid & Carlo Ancelotti in a champions league knockout round 😭😭😭😭 this guy genuinely hasn’t a clue.

jana🇱🇧 @halamadriidx Now that im thinking about it, Rodrygo is literally the most underappreciated player.



Always played out of position yet somehow gained Ancelotti's trust and found his way to the starting XI Now that im thinking about it, Rodrygo is literally the most underappreciated player.Always played out of position yet somehow gained Ancelotti's trust and found his way to the starting XI

Ref @ZbReformed Ancelotti didn't out coach Lampard for shit these last two games especially today. Just better players. Ancelotti didn't out coach Lampard for shit these last two games especially today. Just better players.

iSHOW🇳🇬ادريس اولمليكن @iSHOW_007 I wonder what Chelsea normally do in training I wonder what Chelsea normally do in training😎

killua @Wavyray777 Chelsea always getting cooked Chelsea always getting cooked 😂

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois explains his reasons for leaving Chelsea in 2018

Thibaut Courtois left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2018.

Thibaut Courtois made 154 appearances for Chelsea before leaving the Blues and heading to Real Madrid in 2018. The Belgian goalkeeper joined Los Blancos in a €35 million deal but it was a messy one.

Courtois had spent two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid during his time with the Blues. Rumors of a return to Madrid but with Real intensified in the latter stages of his Stamford Bridge spell.

Real Madrid sealed his arrival in 2018 much to the irritation of Chelsea, who were eager to keep hold of him. Courtois explained that his family were the main reason for the move. He said at the time (via football.london):

"Chelsea will always have a special place in my heart. I want to thank the fans for their great support. I hope you understand that being close to my kids was considerable in my decision."

Poll : 0 votes