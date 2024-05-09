"Still living rent free in their heads" - Fans react as video of Real Madrid supporters singing X-rated Lionel Messi chant goes viral

Fans shared their views after a video of Real Madrid supporters singing an X-rated Lionel Messi chant surfaced on social media. The video went viral just ahead of the Los Blancos' Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, May 8.

The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena on April 30. After Vinicius Junior broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, Leroy Sane netted the equalizer for Bayern in the 53rd minute.

Harry Kane then put the hosts in front just four minutes later by converting a penalty. But Carlo Ancelotti's team fought back and made it 2-2 through Vinicius' penalty.

As Real Madrid prepare to face the Bavarians to book their Champions League final spot, fans flooded social media with posts criticizing Los Blanocs' supporters for chanting "Leo Messi, son of a b*tch.." While some fans claimed that the Real Madrid faithful were obsessed with the Argentine star, some just slammed them for being disrespectful.

Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"He owns them so who cares"

Another added:

"You know you’re that guy when you’re in the mls and ucl semifinals Real Madrid are thinking off you"

One user said:

"Bayern Vs Real Madrid are having a serious match later tonight but it’s Messi they are all thinking about. The Goat really left an unforgettable spot in them that they can’t forget stop thinking about their owner"

"Dude is in a whole another continent, yet living in their minds rent free even before their UCL semi final. Effect of years of owning and traumatizing them, they are missing their owner and daddy," said another.

One account said:

"Imagine having 14 UCLs, be the biggest club in the world and still be obsessed over a single player"

"These Madrid fans are having their usual PMTSD = Post Messi Traumatic Stress Disorder," said another.

While another wrote:

"Real madrid fans stopped caring about messi as soon as he left Spain.... is the biggest lie ever told on this App"

Real Madrid have won the Champions League a record 14 times, with their last triumph coming in 2021-2022. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have won the European competition six times, having last won it in 2019-20.

Bayern Munich captain comments on Real Madrid's stadium ahead of UCL clash

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer recently claimed that Real Madrid's home ground, the Santiago Bernabeu, is the most impressive stadium in Europe. Neuer's comments came ahead of the Bavarians' Champions League semi-final second-leg clash at the venue.

The German goalkeeper stated that after the recent renovations to the infrastructure, the stadium has "something special."

"The new Bernabéu is imposing. It was already before, but the screens, around the stadium, everything... It has something special, historical. There is no other stadium in Europe as impressive to play in," Neuer said (via Madrid Xtra).

Having won more Champions League semi-final ties than any other club, Los Blancos have won 19, drawn nine, and lost only three semi-final matches at the Santiago Bernabeu.