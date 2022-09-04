"Stop the nonsense", "He has not been playing good for a while now" - Barcelona fans enraged with rubbish decision from Xavi to include Spain international in line-up against Sevilla

Barcelona fans are unhappy with midfielder Gavi's inclusion in their game against a struggling Sevilla side at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium on Saturday, September 3.

Xavi Hernandez will hope that his side can continue their unbeaten run and grab all three points on the evening. However, the Spaniard has left some Catalan fans displeased with his starting XI for the game.

The Barcelona manager is fielding the same side that started in their 4-0 victory against Real Valladolid. Gavi has made the starting XI for a fourth successive game this campaign despite dropping average performances. However, fans believe he should have been dropped.

Frenkie de Jong, who was heavily linked with an exit from the Nou Camp in the summer but ended up staying (via TEAMtalk), has only made one start so far.

He came on as a substitute for Gavi in the other two games. The Barcelona faithful believe it would have been better to give him a nod over the 18-year-old. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Ajah @slimegremlin03 @FCBarcelona Gavi should have been benched, he has not been playing good for a while now & Frenkie de jong should have started. @FCBarcelona Gavi should have been benched, he has not been playing good for a while now & Frenkie de jong should have started.

Kamal @Kamal77441427 @FCBarcelona This is totally rubbish gavi should be on bench 🤦🏽‍♂️ Frankie should always start @FCBarcelona This is totally rubbish gavi should be on bench 🤦🏽‍♂️ Frankie should always start

CokeFCB🇬🇭🙏 @DefCoke @FCBarcelona Drop Gavi and play frenkie, stop the nonsense okay @FCBarcelona Drop Gavi and play frenkie, stop the nonsense okay 😏

De Jong will be used in main games. @FCBarcelona They are giving chances to gavi because his renewal is pending ..he should not feel left out.De Jong will be used in main games. @ankur_ac7 @FCBarcelona They are giving chances to gavi because his renewal is pending ..he should not feel left out. + De Jong will be used in main games.

Xavi showed great faith in the teenager last season as well as Gavi went on to make 50 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign. He is a workhorse in midfield and an intense competitor who has made his name for regaining possession and physically imposing himself.

However, he has not been as effective as the high standards he has set for himself so far. A temporary break for the Barcelona midfielder would probably have done some good.

Jules Kounde visits his old teammates in Barcelona colors

With the two La Liga giants pipped against one another at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, many eyes will be on Blaugrana's summer recruit Jules Kounde. The France international spent three successful years at Sevilla and moved to the Nou Camp in the summer in a move worth €50 million.

He made 133 appearances for the Andalusian club and contributed nine goals and three assists during his tenure. It will be interesting to see the kind of reception he gets from his former supporters and former teammates when he steps out on the pitch.

