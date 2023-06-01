“Such a sore loser” - Fans react as Jose Mourinho angrily brands referee Anthony Taylor a ‘fuc***g disgrace’ after Europa League final

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho lashed out at match official Anthony Taylor following his side’s defeat to Sevilla in Wednesday’s (May 31) UEFA Europa League final. Some fans have criticized the veteran manager’s behavior, while others have praised him for speaking his mind.

Mourinho’s Roma took on Jose Luis Mendilibar’s Sevilla in the Europa League final at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday night. The Italian outfit drew first blood through Paulo Dybala in the 34th minute, but Gianluca Mancini's 55th-minute own goal restored parity for the Spaniards.

Neither team managed to find the winning goal in 120 minutes, leading to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Sevilla beat Roma 4-1 on penalties to claim their seventh Europa League title, with all of them coming since 2006.

Jose Mourinho, who lost his first major cup final in Europe (won five), was unhappy with how referee Taylor officiated the Europa League final. He confronted the renowned referee in the parking lot after the game, calling him a “fuc***g disgrace.”

One fan called out the former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager, accusing him of being a sore loser.

Another asked him not to play as defensively, adding that the match was fair.

Mourinho should focus more on trying not to set up his team not to defend throughout when there's lots of minutes to be played especially when it's just a goal Lol. This match was fair. The undeserved decisions was overturned by VAR, don't know what he's wailing about.

A couple of others, however, praised Jose Mourinho’s no-nonsense attitude.

Another fan also criticized Taylor for the calls he made, justifying Mourinho’s outburst.

Taylor called plenty of fouls during Wednesday’s heated encounter. He showed a total of 14 yellow cards in the game, with six of them going to Sevilla and eight to Roma.

Jose Mourinho says Roma are “dead tired and proud” after Europa League final defeat

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on his players despite their defeat to Sevilla in Wednesday’s Europa League final. He lauded Roma players for fighting valiantly and leaving their all on the pitch.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the former Chelsea tactician said:

“Tonight we died of mental and physical fatigue, there are so many episodes to talk about. Without the trophy in our hands, we are dead tired and proud.”

“You can lose a game, but never your professionalism. I won five finals and lost this one, but I’ve never been more proud than I am tonight. The guys gave it all.”

Two-time Champions League winner Mourinho has won 18 of the 22 Cup finals as a manager. He won the first 13 Cup finals of his career before failing to win the 2013 UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea. The Blues succumbed to a 5-4 defeat on penalties to then-reigning European champions Bayern Munich.

