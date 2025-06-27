Supercomputer gives Chelsea higher chance than Real Madrid in Club World Cup prediction 

A supercomputer has predicted better chances for Chelsea to win the FIFA Club World Cup over Real Madrid. The group stages of the competition concluded on June 26, with both clubs qualifying for the Round of 16.

Manchester City and Chelsea are the only two clubs from the Premier League in the FIFA Club World Cup. Both have made it to the knockout stage, while the Sky Blues have won all three of their group stage clashes. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are the only team from LaLiga after Atletico Madrid did not make it past the group stage. Other European juggernauts who are contenders include Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Benfica.

Trending

According to an Opta supercomputer (via Daily Mail), Chelsea have a higher chance of winning the Club World Cup than Real Madrid. The computer predicted the Blues have a 10.4% chance of taking the trophy home, while Los Blancos have a 9.7% chance. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were predicted as the favorites to win the tournament with a 20.6% chance, while Manchester City were a close second with a 20.4% chance.

Chelsea will next face Benfica in the Club World Cup round of 16 on June 28. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will clash against Juventus on July 1. The West London club has qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season, and winning the Club World Cup could be a great boost for them.

Meanwhile, Los Merengues have not had an impressive season under former boss Carlo Ancelotti, having lost out on major titles like the Champions League and LaLiga. They could win their first title under Xabi Alonso if they win the Club World Cup.

Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid star Rodrygo: Reports

Rodrygo - Source: Getty

While the FIFA Club World Cup is ongoing, European giants are gearing up for the summer transfer window. Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo has been a major attraction in this window, with Premier League sides such as Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly interested in signing him.

According to ABC via Sport Witness, Rodrygo will hold talks with his family before deciding on his future. The Brazilian has been heavily linked to an exit from the Bernabeu amid decreasing gametime. Both the Blues and the Gunners have been hunting the market for new forwards, with Rodrygo being an excellent option.

The report further suggests that it would be unlikely for Rodrygo to stay at the club this summer. Newly appointed coach Xabi Alonso is reportedly not keen on letting attackers like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo fight for gametime. Los Blancos are not actively pushing to offload the Brazilian, but maybe open to letting him leave if a decent offer arises.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More