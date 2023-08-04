Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Man City will finish this season 

A supercomputer has predicted both Arsenal and Manchester United to finish among the Champions League places in the upcoming Premier League season.

According to a result generated by BettingExpert, the Gunners will finish second behind Manchester City (via NUFC Blog). The treble winners from last season will hold a nine-point advantage over the north London outfit come the end of the league campaign, as per these predictions.

Following Arsenal will be Liverpool and Manchester United in third and fourth place, respectively. Should these results come true, it would be an improvement for Jurgen Klopp's men, who fell outside the UEFA Champions League places last year (fifth).

Newcastle United finished fourth last season to mark their return to the highest club competition in Europe after a long 20-year wait. However, the supercomputer believes the Magpies will not qualify for the Champions League two years in a row, falling five points short of the Red Devils.

West London club Chelsea are predicted to have a far better season after their disappointing 12th-place finish last year. The predictions have got the Blues finishing sixth while the club's London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, will occupy the following position.

The computer has Luton Town (18th), Sheffield United (19th), and Nottingham Forest (20th) going down to England's second division.

Gary Neville believes Manchester United can finish ahead of Arsenal under new ownership

Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes his old club can finish ahead of Arsenal in the upcoming Premier League season.

After finishing nine points behind the Gunners last year, Erik ten Hag will be hoping to leapfrog the north London outfit this time around. Providing contingencies, the Sky Sports pundit said (via MSN):

"Under the owners, the club has had, I think they’ll probably still finish in the top four, but I don’t think they’ll improve on it. If they got new owners and had £250m or £300m to spend, they’ve got a chance of going up to second. I do think they’ve got a chance of taking that spot off Arsenal – that’s up for grabs – but they’d have to spend well."

The Red Devils remain under the ownership of the Glazer family despite rumors of a potential takeover before the close of the transfer window (via Football 365).