Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United will finish at the end of the Premier League season

A supercomputer from BonusCodeBets (via Mirror) has predicted where Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United will finish at the end of the season.

Arsenal are rather close to winning their first Premier League title in 19 years. However, having lost star striker Gabriel Jesus to injury, it is unlikely that they will retain their top slot in the points table for long.

Therefore, the supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will leapfrog over Arsenal and win a third successive title. The Gunners, on the other hand, will have to make do with the second place.

The computer has also predicted that, right behind Mikel Arteta's men, Liverpool will finish in third place. The Reds have struggled to start well this season and currently sit in sixth place, eight points behind Newcastle United, who are now in third.

However, the supercomputer has predicted that the Magpies will slide to fifth place, while Liverpool will snatch their third place slot and Tottenham Hotspur will come right behind.

Antonio Conte's men are predicted to remain in a Champions League spot, which means that Manchester United have been forecast to be in the Europa League next season. Erik ten Hag's men have been predicted to finish in sixth, and right below them, Chelsea will hold on to the seventh spot.

Graham Potter took over the reins from Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge earlier this season. However, he may be unable to live up to the expectations for a top-six finish, which could see Chelsea in the Europa Conference League.

What do the predictions mean for Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United?

The supercomputer's predictions are certainly intriguing and will likely be a topic of conversation among football fans and analysts leading up to the end of the season. However, it is important to remember that these are just predictions and that anything can happen in the world of football.

Injuries, form, and other unexpected events can all have an impact on a team's performance and ultimately on their position in the league. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out and whether the supercomputer's predictions hold true.

The Premier League campaign is set to return on Boxing Day, December 26. Arsenal will host West Ham, while Liverpool will face Aston Villa. On the day after, Chelsea will invite Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge, and Nottingham Forest will have a tough test against Manchester United.

