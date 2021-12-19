"Take the title home" - Virat Kohli says he loves Manchester City's energy and wishes Pep Guardiola well in the Premier League title race

Indian cricket team superstar Virat Kohli is rooting for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.

The 2021-22 season is almost halfway through, with 17 games gone. While there is still a long way to go before the campaign comes to a close, an exciting title race is brewing up.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City sit atop the table as they look to defend their title. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, though, are hot on their trail, with just one point behind the table-toppers. Chelsea are also in the mix, four points behind City.

Virat Kohli, who is rooting for City, has sent a message to their manager Pep Guardiola. The 33-year-old heaped praise on the Citizens' playing style, and expressed his admiration for their energy. He said on Instagram:

"Hi Pep, I hope you are well. Last season was smashing, and you are still going strong. Loving the games and the energy. Cheers! this one is for you."

Kohli went on to wax lyrical about Guardiola in Punjabi. The English translation of the same is:

"Pep, the game is going really well. You have done wonders for Manchester City; don't stop now, alright. We have to take this title home again."

The Indian athlete is seen wearing a Manchester City jersey in the video.

Virat Kohli and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola have interacted before

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli is an ambassador for PUMA. The sports brand also supplies kits for Premier League champions Manchester City.

PUMA has specifically partnered with Citizens manager Pep Guardiola as well, making him part of the brand's campaigns. Due to their connections with PUMA, the Spaniard and Virat Kohli have interacted before.

PUMA brought Virat Kohli and Pep Guardiola together for a session last year. There, the two discussed their admiration for each other and shared their experiences. It appears they have now formed a bond.

Also Read Article Continues below

Virat Kohli will be eagerly watching as Pep Guardiola attempts to lead City to another Premier League title this term. Liverpool and Chelsea, though, will look to play spoilsport.

Edited by Bhargav