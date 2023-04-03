“Talks are ongoing” - Fabrizio Romano confirms favourite candidate to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea

Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly among the frontrunners to become the new Chelsea manager after Graham Potter's sacking on April 2, reported Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have announced that Potter's tenure has come to an end after only 31 games following a damaging 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday (April 1). Bruno Saltor, Potter's former assistant, will remain in charge on an interim basis.

Romano's tweet read:

"Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite candidate to replace Graham Potter as new Chelsea head coach, as reported yesterday. Nagelsmann was mentioned yesterday during internal discussions — Julian is considered a talented coach. Talks are ongoing to make best decision."

Nagelsmann was most recently in charge of Bayern Munich. He was surprisingly sacked by the Bavarians mid-season and was replaced by former Blues coach Thomas Tuchel. Pochettino, meanwhile, last coached Paris Saint-Germain. He parted ways with the French club at the end of last season.

Chelsea appointed Potter after Thomas Tuchel's stint was unceremoniously cuy short in September 2022. In his 31 games in charge, the Blues won 12, lost ten and drew eight.

They're languishing in 11th in the Premier League. While they have reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, the west Londoners take on holders Real Madrid.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali shared their decision to sack Potter, saying (via the Blues' website):

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity, and we are all disappointed in this outcome."

They added:

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarterfinal ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

Bookies claim Julian Nagelsmann is favourite to become next Chelsea manager

According to Betfair, Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite to become the next Chelsea coach. Apart from Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane are the other options.

Nagelsmann is a young coach who could be a long-term manager at Stamford Bridge. On a tactical level, the 35-year-old is a very well equipped coach. He would also have the financial backing to build a project that helps the club stay at the top for the foreseeable future. Whether he eventually gets appointed remains to be seen, though, as he has never coached outside Germany.

