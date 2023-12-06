"Talks were put on hold for six months" - Liverpool and Real Madrid handed boost as contract talks stall for highly rated defender

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City have been handed a boost as talks over a new contract for Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies have not been fruitful.

The left-back runs out of contract in 2025, and it's reported that Bayern are negotiating fresh terms with Davies. However, reports suggest that the Canada international wants a significantly higher salary than the €12 million per year Bayern are offering.

Talks over the player's new agreement have been stalled for six months (via Bavarian Football Works). Should the situation persist, interested clubs, like Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City, could look to sign the defender.

Premier League champions City are in need of a natural left-sided full-back. Currenlty, Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol are sharing responsibilities down that flank.

Meanwhile, neither Ferland Mendy nor Fran Garcia is a nailed-down starter at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a more trusted option like Davies could be preferred at left-back. Liverpool have Andrew Robertson, who is injured, so Davies would have to fight it out with the Reds star for minutes.

The 23-year-old defender joined Bayern Munich from Vancouver in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of €11.3 million. He has made 172 appearances across competitions for the German giants, bagging eight goals and 28 assists.

Davies has won the Bundesliga five times and the UEFA Champions League once with Bayern. Hence, he could choose to look for a new challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool drop out of race to sign Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Premier League side Liverpool have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2024.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Real Madrid remains the most likely destination for the French superstar.

Mbappe's agreement at the Parc des Princes runs out next summer, after which he's expected to walk away on a free transfer (via Daily Sports). The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner joined the Parisians from Monaco in a reported deal worth €180 million in 2018.

During his time with Paris Saint-Germain, the 24-year-old attacker has scored 230 goals and assisted 100 in 278 appearances across competitions. He has won Ligue 1 five times but has failed to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy.

If he joins Real Madrid, he would have the opportunity to challenge for Europe's highest club footballing honour.