“Terminate his contract” – Barcelona fans want player sacked for what he did after Champions League exit

Angry Barcelona fans have urged club managers to terminate the contract of defender Clement Lenglet. This comes after he was pictured laughing with Robert Lewandowski despite suffering a humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
The picture of the Frenchman laughing has not been well received by the fans and they want the club to sack the player.
Barcelona took on Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena behind closed doors in a do-or-die Champions League match. They lost the match by a scoreline of 3-0 and crashed out of the tournament.
The Catalonia-based La Liga giants will now feature in the Europa League after failing to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.
Bayern Munich and Benfica have made their way through to the next round of the elite European tournament from their group. This is the first time in 20 years that Barcelona have failed to qualify for the Champions League round-of-16.
After the defeat, Lenglet was seen laughing with Bayern striker Lewandowski and it didn't go down well with Barca fans. Here are some of the fan reactions:
Barcelona's 3-0 hammering at Allianz Arena by Bayern Munich showed a lack of quality on the pitch for the Spanish giants. Their defenders couldn't stop the reign of attack by the Bayern forwards and conceded two goals in the first half itself. Xavi's team tried hard to regroup and recover after the first half. But the 62nd minute strike by Jamal Musiala was the final nail in the coffin.
In the post-match conference, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said:
"We always want to dominate but it was the opposite here. We must demand more. We're Barca. This must be a point of inflection to change the dynamic and many more things.' This is the Champions League, but this is also our reality. It's the situation we're in. I'm angry. This is the reality and it pisses me off. We have to tackle it face on. There's nothing else for it."
He further added:
"A new era starts today. We start from zero. Our objective is the Champions League, not the Europa League but that is our reality now and we have to try and win it."
Xavi vows to bring back glory days for Barcelona, ready to make fundamental changes
Barcelona boss Xavi said that relegation to the Europa League is a monumental blow not just to the club but to him as a coach as well. Xavi accepts that a lot more has to be changed at the club. He stressed that he will do the heavy lifting to bring Barcelona back to where they belong.
Xavi added to the post-match conference:
"We have to start to get Barca back where they belong, which is not in the Europa League. This is also a hammer blow for me as a coach. We will work hard to bring Barca back, but we have to change a lot, of course."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Barcelona have struggled not just in the Champions League but in La Liga as well. They are currently in 7th position, trailing their arch-rivals Real Madrid by 16 points at the top of the table.