“Terminate his contract” – Barcelona fans want player sacked for what he did after Champions League exit

Angry Barcelona fans have urged club managers to terminate the contract of defender Clement Lenglet. This comes after he was pictured laughing with Robert Lewandowski despite suffering a humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The picture of the Frenchman laughing has not been well received by the fans and they want the club to sack the player.

Barcelona took on Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena behind closed doors in a do-or-die Champions League match. They lost the match by a scoreline of 3-0 and crashed out of the tournament.

The Catalonia-based La Liga giants will now feature in the Europa League after failing to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich and Benfica have made their way through to the next round of the elite European tournament from their group. This is the first time in 20 years that Barcelona have failed to qualify for the Champions League round-of-16.

After the defeat, Lenglet was seen laughing with Bayern striker Lewandowski and it didn't go down well with Barca fans. Here are some of the fan reactions:

Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117 Bartomeu should be criminally prosecuted for his renewals of Alba, Piqué, Lenglet and Ter Stegen. Bartomeu should be criminally prosecuted for his renewals of Alba, Piqué, Lenglet and Ter Stegen.

BadBarcaOpinions @BadBarcaOpinion I understand Lewandowski smiling. After all Lenglet was one out of two players just watching as Muller scored from his cross. Why is Lenglet smiling though? OUT. I understand Lewandowski smiling. After all Lenglet was one out of two players just watching as Muller scored from his cross. Why is Lenglet smiling though? OUT. https://t.co/bvbCdJV1FF

gregorrin1o @gregorrin1o @talkfcb_ Honestly I'd not only sell, but terminate his contract for that attitude alone. And do it in January. Put him up for sale first, and if no one wants him, or he refuses to leave, just terminate his contract at the end of the month. @talkfcb_ Honestly I'd not only sell, but terminate his contract for that attitude alone. And do it in January. Put him up for sale first, and if no one wants him, or he refuses to leave, just terminate his contract at the end of the month.

Callum Davidson @CallumaDavidson @FutbolBible Pathetic but its the way all players are now @FutbolBible Pathetic but its the way all players are now

prime.fati @fcbfati101 @talkfcb_ Wtf there are fans like us who can’t even sleep cause our club is in shambles and there is lenglet who is laughing, we need players who want to play for the badge nkt players that want to play for barca cause this isn’t barca @talkfcb_ Wtf there are fans like us who can’t even sleep cause our club is in shambles and there is lenglet who is laughing, we need players who want to play for the badge nkt players that want to play for barca cause this isn’t barca

Doctor Katz @DoctorKatz1 @talkfcb_ I used to see players crying and being dejected after being knocked out of an important trophy but not this Barça players. @talkfcb_ I used to see players crying and being dejected after being knocked out of an important trophy but not this Barça players.

andrew mccullough @andrewmccullou5 @talkfcb_ Unbelievable. He needs to be the first to go. I hope Xavi sees this and goes mad @talkfcb_ Unbelievable. He needs to be the first to go. I hope Xavi sees this and goes mad

Barcelona's 3-0 hammering at Allianz Arena by Bayern Munich showed a lack of quality on the pitch for the Spanish giants. Their defenders couldn't stop the reign of attack by the Bayern forwards and conceded two goals in the first half itself. Xavi's team tried hard to regroup and recover after the first half. But the 62nd minute strike by Jamal Musiala was the final nail in the coffin.

In the post-match conference, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said:

"We always want to dominate but it was the opposite here. We must demand more. We're Barca. This must be a point of inflection to change the dynamic and many more things.' This is the Champions League, but this is also our reality. It's the situation we're in. I'm angry. This is the reality and it pisses me off. We have to tackle it face on. There's nothing else for it."

He further added:

"A new era starts today. We start from zero. Our objective is the Champions League, not the Europa League but that is our reality now and we have to try and win it."

Xavi vows to bring back glory days for Barcelona, ready to make fundamental changes

Barcelona boss Xavi said that relegation to the Europa League is a monumental blow not just to the club but to him as a coach as well. Xavi accepts that a lot more has to be changed at the club. He stressed that he will do the heavy lifting to bring Barcelona back to where they belong.

Xavi added to the post-match conference:

"We have to start to get Barca back where they belong, which is not in the Europa League. This is also a hammer blow for me as a coach. We will work hard to bring Barca back, but we have to change a lot, of course."

Barcelona have struggled not just in the Champions League but in La Liga as well. They are currently in 7th position, trailing their arch-rivals Real Madrid by 16 points at the top of the table.

