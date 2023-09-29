Barcelona fans reacted with glee as former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos' own goal helped the Blaugrana down Sevilla in a La Liga clash at home on Friday (September 29).

In a cagey game with not too many clear-cut scoring opportunities for either side, it was Xavi's side that had the last laugh at the Estadi Olimpic Luis Companys, Barca's temporary new home for the season.

Barca received a blow in the first half as winger Raphinha, playing in an unfamiliar No. 10 role, was subbed off due to injury. Meanwhile, Ramos, playing his first game against Barca in two years, excelled with five clearances, one block, and two interceptions.

However, in the 76th minute, the 37-year-old inadvertently turned Lamine Yamal's cut-back to Fermin Lopez into his own net at the near post, leaving Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland stranded.

It marred what was otherwise an impressive outing for the Real Madrid legend. Fans didn't miss an opportunity to have a go at Ramos following his own goal, with one sarcastically thanking the Spaniard, tweeting:

"Thanks Ramos"

Another took a jibe at Ramos' old club, Real Madrid, chiming in:

"Real Madrid fans in the mud"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the win, the Blaugrana have moved a point a point clear of Girona (19), who play Los Blancos at home on Saturday. The winner will take over at the top.

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos makes record La Liga appearance against Barcelona

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has returned to La Liga after two years following a two-season stint at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. He joined Sevilla this summer on a free transfer.

Ramos has had a rich history against Barcelona, making a record 34 La Liga appearances against them.

Overall, he has played them 48 times across four different competitions, with all but three of those games coming for his former club, Madrid.

The veteran Spaniard scored in his previous meeting with Barcelona in a 3-1 La Liga away win in the 2020–21 season.

Ramos, though, scored at the wrong end against Barca on Friday, marking his third own goal in La Liga. His other two came against his current club, Sevilla, while he was at Madrid.