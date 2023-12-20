"Thanks for the warm welcome" - Christopher Nkunku reacts on social media after making debut for Chelsea in EFL Cup fixture

Christopher Nkunku finally made his Chelsea debut in his side's Carabao Cup win against Newcastle United on Tuesday (December 19), and he can't wait for his next outing.

Nkunku had to wait five months to debut for the Blues after suffering a serious knee injury during pre-season. The French attacker joined the west Londoners in the summer from RB Leipzig for £52 million.

However, the 26-year-old finally made his long-awaited debut in Chelsea's dramatic Carabao Cup quarterfinal victory over Newcastle. He came off the bench in the 69th minute to a heroes welcome at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino's side trailed the Magpies before Nkunku's introduction. Mykhailo Mudryk leveled matters late on, taking the tie to penalties.

Nkunku scored his spot kick with aplomb as the Blues won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time. He reflected on his debut and thanked the club's fans for his warm reception with a post on his Instagram account:

"The best way to meet you guys for the first time at the Bridge. Thanks for the warm welcome. Can’t wait for more."

Chelsea fans will be delighted to finally be able to see Nkunku in action following his long spell on the sidelines. He's held in high regard after impressing for Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Nkunku bagged 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 games for Die Roten Bullen. The France international will hope to make his first start for Pochettino's side when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (December 24).

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino stresses patience with Nkunku

Mauricio Pochettino thinks Christopher Nkunku will need time to adjust.

Pochettino warned not to expect an immediate impact from Nkunku following his debut in the Blues' win against Newcastle. He said (via the club's official website):

"We are talking about a player who arrived and suffered an injury. Now, he meets the team and Premier League in the middle of the competition. Time is needed to start to perform and to get the best form."

Chelsea have made a disappointing start to the season, albeit they have advanced to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup. Pochettino's men sit 10th in the Premier League, 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Pochettino continued to touch on Nkunku and not judge him from the off:

"Anyone can judge [a player] straight away, but the most important is in which form. The expectation is to see the best Nkunku, but the problem is we need time for him to perform in the way we expect."

Goals have been an issue for the Blues this season with the west London giants managing 28 in 17 league games. Nkunku has a proven goalscoring resume, but fans may just need to be patient with their summer signing.