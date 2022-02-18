"That is what we ask of him" - Barcelona manager Xavi praises January signing after Napoli draw

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has praised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his performance in the 1-1 draw against Napoli last night (February 17).

The Catalans created plenty of chances to win the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff. However, they failed to take them as the Italian side held on for a crucial draw at the Nou Camp.

Aubameyang, who was signed by the Blaugrana in January, was handed his first start for his new club. While he had no shots on target, he did manage three key passes, one of which created arguably the best chance of the match for Ferran Torres. However, the Spaniard blasted it wide.

Though he didn't record a goal or assist against Napoli, Xavi praised Aubameyang for his performance on the night. He said (as quoted by Metro):

“Good, very good. Perhaps he struggled a bit to link up with his team-mates. He is a player with a very good physical capacity. He has tried, his pressing was intense, which we have missed.’’

Xavi concluded:

“That is what we ask of him and then he will score and create things. He is a great player and he will contribute like Adama [Traore] and Ferran [Torres].’’

Aubameyang played a bit-part role in his first two matches for Barcelona, coming off the bench in their La Liga fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Espanyol. The Blaugrana picked up a 4-2 win over Atletico at home but were held to a 2-2 draw away to their cross-city rivals.

Barcelona's forwards need to start firing if they are to finish the season well

The matches against Espanyol and Napoli have displayed some of Barcelona's most glaring problems this season. In both matches combined, Xavi's side have attempted 31 shots and gotten nine on target but have scored only three goals, including a penalty.

While the Blaugrana have a littany of talented forwards, they have not been clinical and decisive in finishing their chances. Ferran Torres, in particular, had multiple chances to score against Napoli but failed to make them count.

Barcelona will need their frontline to start firing consistently if they are to go on a run of good results, particularly with their defense still looking a little shaky. They will likely have to bank on their attack to win games as they look to go deep in the Europa League and finish in the top four in La Liga.

