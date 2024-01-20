“That was hard!” - Chelsea star opens up on being asked to mark PSG ace Kylian Mbappe 

Chelsea star Benoit Badiashile has recently spoken about his experience of marking Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Badiashile came up against his compatriot when playing in Ligue 1 for AS Monaco. The Parisians used to have the likes of Edinson Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar back then.

About his experience of playing against the all-star attacking line-up, Badiashile told the Blues' media (via the Blues' website):

"I marked Mbappe, Cavani and Neymar!"

He added:

"That was hard! We lost 4-0, but that was such a good experience for me. I quickly understood the level you need to be, so I think it’s good for a young player to play against a team like that because you grow faster that way."

The game that Badiashile pointed out took place during the 2018-19 season in Ligue 1. Cavani scored a hat-trick, while Neymar scored the other. The young Mbappe, already a World Cup winner with France in 2018, also started in attack for the Parisians.

Badiashile joined Chelsea for a reported £35 million in January 2023. He has since made 19 appearances for the Blues. The 22-year-old France international has played eight games across competitions this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

Chelsea keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is one of the coveted attackers in world football. The Frenchman has created a massive legacy with PSG and is the club's all-time top scorer with 238 goals.

Chelsea are among clubs, along with Real Madrid, linked with a move for Mbappe. The Frenchman recently dropped a mega hint regarding his future, telling British GQ (via ESPN):

"It’s (players leaving) become part of the cycle of this sport, and at some point, it will be my turn to leave. I’m not worried about these changes. I’m simply thinking about continuing my career and following my own path."

Signing Kylian Mbappe, though, would take a significant financial effort. Chelsea, along with Real Madrid, are among the clubs that can meet the Frenchman's salary demands to pursue a transfer for him.

Mbappe's future remains a subject of speculation. Although he will stay put at PSG in January, a summer move could be on the cards for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner, who will be a free agent.