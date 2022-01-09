“That helps enormously” – Virgil van Dijk explains why Manchester City have been ‘lucky’ compared to Liverpool in Premier League title race

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has suggested that Premier League leaders Manchester City have had the factor of luck in their title charge this season.

Many Premier League teams have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Multiple outbreaks in various Premier League teams have forced players into isolation, making them unavailable for selection in important games.

Liverpool and Chelsea have faced this issue. Manchester City are no different in this manner, having returned a series of positive tests themselves, but Van Dijk believes that luck has favored the Cityzens this season.

Speaking to Mirror Football, van Dijk said:

“City got through the month of December particularly well. They had few injuries and few corona cases and that helps enormously. A small example is that me, Fabinho and Thiago all tested positive for covid at the same time, three players who are important to the team."

He further added:

"A big club like Liverpool still has good quality players, but the rhythm and dynamics of the team changes at such a time. There are still so many games to play - but you also need a bit of luck at this stage.”

The defending champions have taken a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Both Liverpool and Chelsea dropped multiple points over the festive period. The Reds' most recent game ended in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Sunday which turned out to be most beneficial for Manchester City.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been hampered by various injuries and Covid-19 outbreaks this season. The Blues' manager Thomas Tuchel had complained about having to continue to play games despite missing key players due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier League club Liverpool will be without their manager and his assistant for the FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tested positive for the Covid-19 virus as he had to isolate himself after experiencing mild symptoms. Due to this, he missed their Premier League showdown against Chelsea.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders took charge of Liverpool at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk spoke about Lijnders to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

He said:

“I was really happy for Pep that he was given full responsibility from the boss. I also personally told him that it is nice that the boss has such great confidence in him. Unfortunately, we didn't beat Chelsea, but it was nice to see how the preparation went and how Pep coached during the game. You suddenly get a lot of responsibility as an assistant, but you have to know that he certainly has the respect of the players at Liverpool.”

Liverpool are now facing another conundrum as Lijnders has tested positive ahead of their game against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. The Reds also had their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak and injuries.

It is yet to be seen who will manage the squad against Shrewsbury in the absence of both Klopp and Lijnders. The most likely candidate would be Klopp’s other assistant Peter Krawietz.

