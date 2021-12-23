“That is one I can see happening” – Frank McAvennie backs ‘brilliant’ Chelsea star to take ‘easy’ route by signing for Premier League rivals

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has backed Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger to join the Blues' Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

There are serious doubts about Rudiger's future at Stamford Bridge. The Germany international only has around six more months remaining on his contract with the European champions, whose renewal offer has reportedly left him disappointed.

As Rudiger looks increasingly likely to leave Chelsea at the end of his deal, a host of clubs have been credited with an interest in signing him. The Blues' Premier League rivals Tottenham are among those who have been linked with the defender.

Former West Ham striker McAvennie can see Rudiger, who he feels has been brilliant this campaign, joining Antonio Conte's side despite their rivalry with Chelsea in the Premier League. The Scot told Football Insider:

“I think West Ham were wanting to sign him. I said he would be an excellent signing for West Ham. He is very experienced and he has been brilliant this season. For those same reasons, I think he would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham. He’s big, strong, brilliant in the air. I really rate the guy. I think Chelsea losing him is a big blow for them."

He added:

“Tottenham’s defence needs improving and if they are trying to do that, then I don’t see many better options than Rudiger. It’s easy for him too. He already lives in London so he won’t have to rip up his life to go to Tottenham. To be honest, that is one I can see happening.”

Rudiger has been an important player for Chelsea under the management of Chelsea Thomas Tuchel. After helping the Blues win the Champions League last season, the central defender has made 23 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Real Madrid pushing for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger while Premier League stay remains an option

Antonio Rudiger will not be short of options should he decide to leave Chelsea when his contract ends at the end of the season. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs credited with an interest in him.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are also in the race for Rudiger's signature. Carlo Ancelotti's side have reportedly identified the German international as an ideal candidate to strengthen their options in defence.

Despite the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG being interested in him, Rudiger could still stay in the Premier League with Tottenham.

